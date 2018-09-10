AUBURN — Shaun Shivers can't be ignored. He won't let it happen.

Many schools tried to do it in recruiting when they saw his 5-foot-7, 172-pound frame. Even since he committed to and signed with Auburn, Shivers has received more than his fair share of slights. When it came to the Tigers running back competition, more established backs Kam Martin and JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow moved to the front front.

Yet again, Shivers won't go away.

"He’s really impressed us in scrimmages. He’s a tough guy. He’s a real physical guy," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said after the Alabama State win. "Even though he’s not big in stature, he really runs hard, and he’s low to the ground. He did a good job when he was in there."

He earned his first touch against Washington, surprising with his ability to fight off a would-be tackler and pick up a first down.

Shivers had even more opportunities against Alabama State.

He carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards and a touchdowns. It came against a smaller opponent, sure, but Shivers' 9 yards per carry proves his big-play ability. Shivers doesn't just slash defenses with his track speed either, though it helps. According to Pro Football Focus, Shivers averages 3.86 yards after contact per attempt, which is best among Auburn running backs.

Shivers' rare and undeniable talent has given Auburn coaches no choice but to make him part of the rotation.

"I do think Shaun Shivers came in and gave us a lift. He gave us a spark there that I thought was really nice. He's an electric guy," offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. "Shivers, I thought he is what he is in practice every day. Explosive, plays extremely hard, hard to tackle, is competitive. I mean, I really think he shows all that. He brings a little spark. It’s fun to watch him play."

Shivers' size has been used as a negative against him. Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis argued the opposite. Davis said — much like himself on punt returns — Shivers' smaller stature provides running lanes and opportunities that big backs aren't able to him: "Guys can't see him in the holes," Davis said.

Still, as Auburn enters SEC play, there will be questions about his ability to match up against bigger, faster, stronger competition. Shivers hasn't been used in pass blocking yet, and it's unlikely to see that happen against an opponent like LSU.

But when Lindsey was asked Sunday about his running back depth chart, he said he trusts "three, maybe four" running backs on his depth chart. Whitlow and Martin are established. Asa Martin has slipped a little, but Lindsey mentioned him as a possible contributor, as well.

It was Shivers, however, who has been and continues to come up third when Auburn coaches talk about the running back group going forward.

"I’d say [I feel good about] three [running backs]. Three to four, maybe, at the most," Lindsey said. "Again, Shivers might be a situational guy and so forth. But I think three, those three have got to get it done."