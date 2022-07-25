Auburn edge target: 'I want to be here'

"We got see the campus, talked to the coach," Mupoyi said. "It was pretty good."

The 6-foot-6 edge who's originally from Africa, but attends Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C., visited Auburn on the first day back from the dead period.

The Tigers are looking to add several edge players to their 2023 class and Mupoyi feels like they want him to be one of them. The feeling is mutual.

"I want to be here too," he said.

Mupoyi spent time talking with Jeffery M'ba and Derick Hall, but his favorite conversations were with the coaching staff — especially edge coach Roc Bellantoni.

"Coach Roc, he doesn’t say some stuff to just say it," Mupoyi said. "He’ll show you he wants you. Not just because you play football, he wants you to be a better person."

After the visit, Auburn is somewhere that Mupoyi wants to take an official visit. He's already taken one to Michigan and took an unofficial visit to Penn State.