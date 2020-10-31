AuburnSports - Auburn earns important and meaningful win

“It was crazy,” said Eli Stove of the postgame locker room. “It was great to get the win. We had three years of -- it was real exciting.”

Saturday, all that hurt was flipped into a huge celebration as Auburn throttled LSU 48-11 to break a three-game losing streak and give the team a much-needed win over an SEC West rival.

Stove, one of just a handful of players to have been on the team when AU last beat LSU in 2016, played a big part in the blowout win catching five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for 21 yards on three carries.

Auburn dominated on both sides of the ball, rolling up 506 total yards of offense and holding LSU to 32 yards rushing and forcing three turnovers. Bo Nix had perhaps the best game of his career completing 18 of 24 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

“It just means a lot to us. It means a lot to the players, it means a lot to the coaches, how hard we work, how much time we put in, for it to come out like that,” Nix said “This is why you come to Auburn; to play in games like this. It’s really exciting when you put something like that out on film, out on display.

“We’ve worked and worked and worked. Everything is coming together. It’s just a rewarding feeling. And not only for our players and coaches, but I think it’s huge for Auburn to have a big win like that.”

Auburn came into the game 3-2 overall with controversial wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss due to late official calls going AU’s way. But there was nothing controversial about Auburn’s dominating performance at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday.

In many ways, it changes the entire perspective of a team, which is now 4-2 and has two weeks to get ready for a Mississippi State team that is about to fall to 1-4 with a blowout loss to Alabama.

“It just opened a lot of eyes and let guys know we’re not down and out. We’re not down and out,” said defensive end Big Kat Bryant. “We’re just going to keep applying pressure each week and we’re going to make people feel that.”

It was also an important win for Gus Malzahn, who improves his home record against AU’s three biggest rivals — LSU, Georgia and Alabama — to 8-4. Nix made sure to deliver the game ball to Malzahn in the locker room.

“I’m real proud of our team. I’m real proud of our coaches,” Malzahn said. “We’ve seen this team grow, and as a matter of fact we've faced adversity. Here at Auburn, sometimes you face more adversity than at other places. We did that. We overcame it.”

Auburn will be off next weekend before playing at Mississippi State Nov. 14.