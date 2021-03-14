AuburnSports - Auburn drops series finale, concedes home sweep

"It's part of the learning experience," coach Mickey Dean said. "(Penta) had several not-good pitches Friday. She threw one bad pitch (Sunday) and the kid hit it."

Penta left a fifth-inning riseball just above Bailey Dowling's belt and she blasted it into the scoreboard at Jane B. Moore Field. That three-run home run gave Alabama a lead it never relinquished.

She improved in that regard Sunday. Still, the net result was the same.

Maddie Penta's first SEC start Friday didn't go well after the freshman left too many pitches over the plate against Alabama's best hitters.

The sweep surely steals significant momentum built during Auburn's 16-1 start, though Dean was far from despondent Sunday. The Tide (22-1) are ranked No. 4 and expected to challenge for a national title this season.

Auburn, which relies upon two freshman pitchers and starts freshmen at second base and centerfield, won't be challenging for a national title this season. Dean's pressing concern Sunday was making sure his team's emotional investment didn't waver after losing games Friday and Saturday.

He liked much of what he saw in the series finale.

Of note, Auburn chased Alabama ace Lexi Kilfoyl. Hits from Alyssa Rivera and Tyler King yielded the Tigers a 2-0 during the fourth inning, necessitating the series return of Montana Fouts as a reliever.

"I can’t see Kilfoyl getting knocked out of many games this year," Dean said. "They had to throw 1A and 1B. That’s respect toward our team and I appreciate the respect. Third game of the series … and we very much had an opportunity to win the ballgame."

Dowling's fifth-inning homer pushed Alabama ahead. The Tide added a final run during the sixth inning and that was plenty — Auburn managed just one baserunner during the final three innings of the game.

"We saw the best that Alabama’s gonna give; they're one of the best teams in the country," Dean said. "They’re a senior-laden team. They’re as good as they’re going to get. What excited me is how good we’re going to be by the end of this season. We know we’re going to get better."

Auburn resumes play Wednesday at home against Alabama State before playing host to the War Eagle Battle next weekend against both Kennesaw State and Charlotte.