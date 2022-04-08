Auburn drops opener at Arkansas

The action started in the bottom of the first, where the Razorbacks jumped on Shelby Lowe early. Arkansas scored four runs on back-to-back home runs to put the Tigers in an early hole.

Auburn dropped the first of a three-game series with Arkansas Friday, losing 7-4 in a game where six home runs were hit and a peculiar out cost Auburn a run.

Things got interesting in the top of the second.

With Paige Geraghty on base, Lindsey Garcia hit a two-run home run to left field to put the Tigers on the scoreboard. However, following a review, it was determined that Geraghty did not touch home plate when rounding the bases — invalidating her run.

Geraghty was ruled out and Garcia's run was the only one that counted, making it 4-1.

An inning later in the third, Jessie Blaine tied the game at four with her 3-run blast.

The tie was short-lived, as Arkansas put up three runs in the bottom of the frame, all courtesy of the long ball. Arkansas didn't allow a hit in the final three innings and retired the last eight batters in order to end the game.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. CDT on the SEC Network.