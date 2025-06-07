Auburn drops game one

"I thought our resilience was great," AU coach Butch Thompson said. "I thought we fought. I hate that we couldn't push it across the finish line."

Auburn’s rally fell short as the Chanticleers’ Caden Bodine sent a go-ahead home run over the right field wall in the 10th inning. Despite getting the tying run into scoring position, the Tigers failed to tie the game.

No. 13 seed Coastal Carolina (52-11) earned a rain-delayed 7-6 win over the Tigers (42-18) in the first game of the Auburn Super Regional, extending its winning streak to 22 games.

The calendar had flipped to Saturday by the time the game ended, but No. 4 seed Auburn is one loss away from its season coming to an end.

Despite striking first, Auburn fell behind early as Sam Dutton did not have his best night on the mound. The right-handed senior allowed six runs off six hits in 3.2 innings on the mound, striking out three batters while walking one.

Coastal Carolina’s Blagen Pado did not make things easy for Dutton, sending a solo homer to left field in the second inning and a three-run shot in the same direction in the fourth.

"We threw some hittable pitches there," Thompson said. "Instead of staying in the ballpark, they left."

Coastal Carolina held a 6-3 lead when inclement weather entered the area, but after Bristol Carter scored on a throwing error in the sixth inning and the Tigers added two more runs in the seventh, the score was even.

The Tigers’ bullpen was ready to right the ship on the mound, however, as Carson Myers and Griffin Graves came out on fire. Auburn retired 11 of 12 batters faced from the fifth through eighth innings. The only Coastal Carolina base runner during that stretch reached on an error.

Through 5.1 combined innings of action, the duo totaled eight strikeouts while only allowing one runner to get on board.

The Tigers will attempt to keep their season alive on Saturday afternoon by picking up a win to even the series. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT, and ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.