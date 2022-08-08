Auburn drops finale in Israel

"What they run is really hard to guard," Pearl said. "We’re built to guard it, but they have great counters to everything that we tried to do. It’s an outstanding coach, an outstanding system of play, really good players. They disrupted us. I’m glad we gave them a run. I’m glad that was a good contest for them."

The Tigers dropped the final exhibition game of the trip, 95-86, to the Israel National Team on Monday in Tel Aviv.

Bruce Pearl told everyone that would listen that the competition in Israel would get tougher each game. The Auburn coach wasn’t just blowing hot air.

Wendell Green, who was held out of most of the second half yesterday after a minor leg injury, led Auburn with 19 points. Johni Broome recorded a double-double, posting 18 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks. Zep Jasper and K.D. Johnson each contributed 11 points.

"It was fun just to go out there and compete against some pros, some older guys," Green said. "We went out there and played hard. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we’ll take it and work in the fall leading up to November. It was a great experience for us.”

Auburn outrebounded Israel 46-41, with Chris Moore bringing down six boards.

"That’s a tough team," the forward said. "We were playing against some grown men. It was a real battle on the boards, and we all competed well.”

Deni Avdija, who plays for the Washington Wizards, led his team with 25 points. Green spoke after the game about what it was like taking on an NBA player.

“It was amazing," he said. "Just being matched up, he guarded me most of the game. I think I got his respect tonight. It was just fun to match up against a pro, somebody that is in the league. That’s my dream. I want to make the NBA one day. It was just fun to match up against somebody like that for 40 minutes.”

Israel lived at the free-throw line, making 36-of- 46 attempts, while Auburn converted 24 of its 29 shots from the charity stripe.

Despite the loss, Moore was encouraged by how the team came together during the trip.

“I feel like we’re in a great spot right now, probably a little ahead of where we thought we would be," he said. "This whole trip was amazing. We got to experience it with my brothers and my family. Being here with them, it’s real special.”