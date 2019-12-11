Auburn drops 4-star OT
Javion Cohen on Tuesday announced he would choose between Auburn and Alabama on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period.
But Auburn just made his decision much easier.
Cohen, who has been committed to Auburn since June, no longer has an offer from the Tigers and no longer is considered a commitment, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.
Auburn will not be an option for Cohen when he announces his decision. Auburn’s decision to drop Cohen comes after the four-star offensive tackle visited Alabama multiple times, including an official visit last weekend.
Cohen, from Central-Phenix City, previously was committed to South Carolina before switching to Auburn.
Auburn now has 20 commitments in its 2020 class, including six offensive linemen.
The Tigers would like to add a seventh offensive lineman with the top targets being four-star junior college tackle Jeremy Flax and five-star Georgia commitment Broderick Jones.