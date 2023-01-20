Auburn offered 2024 tight end Dillon Hipp Thursday. The offer didn't come as a shock to him, Hipp felt that it was on its way. "I kinda saw it coming because the tight ends coach, Coach [Ben Aigamaua], he was talking to me for quite some time," Hipp said. "It was definitely a great offer because [Auburn]'s in the SEC obviously and they have a history of winning. It was great, I was really happy."

Hipp is from Scottsdale, Ariz., and Aigamaua has been consistently taking with the No. 8 player in the state. "I have a lot of respect for him," Hipp said of Aigamaua. "He definitely has the best interest of the player and he likes to connect with the player on a personal level. That’s really what I’ve noticed first off from him, which I really like." Auburn isn't the first SEC school to express interest in Hipp. Vanderbilt and Tennessee have both offered, and Tennessee hosted him on a visit. It was his first time on the East coast, but he's already starting to figure out what he likes. "I’m still learning a little bit about that area, but the SEC is a conference I’m really interested in for sure," Hipp said. "That’s kinda where I want to be, the SEC or the Big 10."