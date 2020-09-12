AuburnSports - Auburn down 5 starters after 2 new COVID-19 cases on team

"As it gets closer (to the season opener Sept. 26), obviously that's a concern," Malzahn said.

Auburn is currently without five of its presumed starters and 10 players total in practice after two new COVID-19 cases within the team arose this week, head coach Gus Malzahn told reporters Saturday.

Malzahn said he expects "all those guys" back for Auburn's opener at home against Kentucky.

Auburn's COVID-19 protocol calls for players who test positive to quarantine for 10 days, followed by a week-long reacclimation period before they can return to the team. Those who are quarantined because of contact tracing can't return to the team for 14 days.

Two weeks ago, Auburn missed four of five practices after nine players tested positive, forcing 16 total players into quarantine after close-contact tracing. The team had no new cases the following week but was still without the 16 players.

