AuburnSports - Auburn 'doing okay' in injury department

“Yeah, so, you know, we'll see about practice today. We'll see what he can and can't do,” Malzahn said. “We'll probably know more on Thursday. It could be one of those things like it's been kind of with Tank up to this point and Brodarious like it's been the last two weeks. We'll see how he progresses.”

Nickelback Christian Tutt exited the game late against the Aggies and is questionable for this week’s game.

On the other side of the ball at running back, three backs are working their way through injuries.

Tank Bigbsy injured his hip against Tennessee and saw limited snaps against Alabama but started to receive more snaps against Texas A&M and looked healthier.

“Yea, you see Tank was a little healthier today than he was last week,” Malzahn said after the game. “He broke the long one and I think if he would have been healthy, he would have house-called that. He’s getting a little healthier. He’s an impact player. I thought Shaun did some good things too. He ran very hard, he fell forward. Just trying to get Tank healthier and healthier, you know.”

Shaun Shivers rolled his ankle during the game and had to get it taped up, but said afterward that he was fine.

Unable to play against Texas A&M, D.J. Williams will be practicing this week looking to play against Mississippi State.

“I believe DJ is going to practice this week. At least he’s going to give it a go and see how he’s doing,” Malzahn said Tuesday. “I know he wants to play in this last game, but we’ll see. He wasn’t able to play last week. We just made the decision to ‘hey, let’s rest it up and see what you can do this week.’ Hopefully, we’ll have that answer later in the week also.”

As a whole though, Malzahn believes they’re doing okay health-wise.

“I think overall we’re doing okay, especially for 10 straight SEC games,” Malzahn said. “We’re hopeful that the guys that played the last game will be able to play again. A few of those guys we’ll wait until later in the week to be able to make a call.”