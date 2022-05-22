 AuburnSports - Auburn DL target stands out in camp series
Auburn DL target stands out in camp series

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Keldric Faulk is back in his groove.

After having surgery over a year ago, the Highland Home native showed out at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta Sunday.

"It went pretty good, for real," Faulk said. "I had to wake up a little bit and get back into my groove."

He left town with some extra hardware, walking away with the Defensive Line MVP award for his standout performance.

Faulk is a major priority for the Auburn coaching staff. He knows because they check on him frequently.

"I’m talking with them just about every week — two or three times a week," Faulk said. "I talk to Coach Jimmy [Brumbaugh], Coach Roc [Bellantoni] sometimes and every now and then I talk with Coach [Bryan] Harsin."

Keldric Faulk won Defensive Line MVP in the Rivals Camp Atlanta on Sunday. (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

He's visited Auburn before and will return June 10 for an official visit. Faulk is planning to narrow down his choices and it sounds like the Tigers will be in that favored group.

"I’m very excited to get back," Faulk said. "It’s a real chill place, real cool. Really just a vibe. I’m ready to get back to that vibe."

Other teams firmly in the mix for the 6-foot-5 defensive end include Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

