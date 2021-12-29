Auburn dismantles LSU to open SEC

"That was a good win against a really good team," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "Obviously LSU hasn't lost this year. We didn't want to look back knowing we only play them once in the regular season and know that that's a team that's going to compete for a championship. We don't want anyone to do our work for us, so it was an opportunity not only for us to get one but to give them one."

The 11th-ranked Tigers opened conference play with an emphatic 70-55 win over No. 16 and previously undefeated LSU at Auburn Arena Wednesday night.

AUBURN | Message sent. And it was heard from Baton Rouge to Lexington, Knoxville and Tuscaloosa.

AU improves to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC while LSU falls to 12-1 and 0-1.

Auburn jumped out to an 18-1 lead as LSU started 0 of 16 from the floor, going 11 minutes without scoring. But a 13-3 run got the visiting Tigers back in the game, trailing 32-21 at the break after Jabari Smith hit a pull-up 3 at the buzzer.

LSU got within six points twice in the second half but Auburn pulled away with a 17-6 run capped by a Smith 3-pointer with 2:29 left.

"The Jungle gets loud. I feel like it really bothers teams," said Smith of the sold-out arena. "When we go on runs it’s hard to bounce back. I feel like the Jungle really helped us get going. When we go on those 8-0 and 6-0 runs, the Jungle really helps us get our energy back and really lock in on defense and fight that run.”

Walker Kessler led the way registering only the second triple-double in Auburn history with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocked shots.

"When you think you’re beat he’s just blocking it to help you or he’s altering the shot,:" said Smith. "It’s just great to have him. He’s playing great. He’s a great teammate.”

Three other Tigers finished in double-figures including Smith, who had 16 points and four rebounds. Wendell Green had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Allen Flanigan, in his second game back from an Achilles injury, had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes.

K.D. Johnson added nine points, three rebounds and four steals.

Auburn held a 43-37 rebounding edge and totaled 14 blocked shots. AU shot 43.4 percent from the floor while holding LSU to 28.6 percent. LSU had 17 turnovers and just four assists.

"I think our coaching staff did a great job of scout," said Kessler. "We understood what LSU was going to do, and they're a very good team. You can tell that because, even when we were up, they didn't give up; they kept fighting and made their own runs.

"I think as far as our team, we understand that we're good -- we just have to do what we do best. And then as far as -- the SEC is such a good conference, there are so many teams that can win every night. Just because we beat LSU this game that it's going to be a breeze the rest of conference play."

Point guard Xavier Pinson, who fouled out with 5:32 left, led LSU in scoring with 13 points.

Auburn returns to action next next Tuesday at South Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.