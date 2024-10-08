Auburn 'definitely top 10' for Rivals250 safety

"It’s just Auburn," McCoy said on why he returned in back-to-back weeks. "Auburn’s a great community, it’s a great place to be at, the coaches are great, the atmosphere is great so why not come back?"

The Tigers lost the game to Oklahoma in the fifth and final home game of the stretch, but there were a few things that stuck out to McCoy. Two players in particular grabbed his attention.

"It was a great game," McCoy said. "Great hard-fought game, the DBs played extremely well. All of them performed at a high level. They had a freshman in there with Jay Crawford playing today, that was very good. Kayin Lee had a great game."

Crawford, who's also from Georgia, has seen his playing time increase recently and seeing a true freshman on the field that often is big for McCoy.

"It just shows that I can come in and make an impact myself," McCoy said. "Me being a big-time guy, these guys showing me that there is a way you can play as a true freshman at any SEC school."

Both cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff and safeties coach Charles Kelly have been heavily involved in McCoy's recruitment, keeping in weekly contact.

"They just know the game so much," McCoy said. "Their knowledge of the game is top-tier, so me wanting to be coached by them it’s like no other. I talk to them every week. Our relationship has grown so much, my mom talks to them a lot, we have a great relationship. Me coming to Auburn would be like coming home."

It's important for Auburn's staff to not only keep in good standing with McCoy, but also his mother. He noted that building trust with her does a lot for Auburn, which is already sitting in a good spot.

"They’re definitely top 10, top five," McCoy said. "There’s a lot of schools, but Auburn is definitely a sleeper and an outlier that could sneak up on any other school at any other time."

Georgia, USC, Texas and Oregon are all set to host him on visits this fall, with Alabama, Ohio State and LSU also generating interest. Will McCoy see Auburn again this fall?

"I definitely will," McCoy said.