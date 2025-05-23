Auburn 'definitely' in top group for OL target

Making his way to Auburn from Las Vegas for an official visit May 16-18, Dominic Harris is working to narrow his list down to four. One school has already solidified itself in that group. The three-star offensive lineman took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend, and while he already thought highly of the program, the trip to the Plains cemented where the Tigers sit with him even more. "They were already one of my top schools," Harris said. "They’re definitely going to be in my top four when I drop that."

(Photo by Dominic Harris | X)

Over the weekend, Harris familiarized himself more with the coaching staff and the facilities that Auburn has to offer. "The facility is great," Harris said. "One of the best I have been to. The coaching staff is like a family. They make everyone feel wanted. I have talked to every single person here and they all seem true. They really want me here." Building that bond with guys like offensive line coach Jake Thornton and offensive line quality control coach Kam Stutts was the highlight of the visit. "They told me I’m a really good player and I would fit so good in their scheme," Harris said. "I believe it. I believe I could be a great player here...They prefer me as a true tackle, but they said if I need to I could play anywhere. I could play center, anywhere I needed to be on the field. I’m versatile. I’m an o-lineman. I’m not a tackle, I play offensive line. I don’t care if I have to play center, guard or tackle. Anywhere I can fit in and get playing time."