“Auburn is definitely involved (with me),” Booth said. “Definitely one of my top (schools).”

Booth, whom Rivals ranks the No. 5 cornerback in the 2019 class, visited the Tigers again on Saturday along with several family members.

AUBURN | Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) cornerback Andrew Booth would like to make a commitment soon and one school under strong consideration to receive it is Auburn.

Booth and family met with several Auburn coaches during the visit, including coach Gus Malzahn, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and area recruiter Travis Williams.



“It was my third or fourth visit and it was beautiful,” Booth said. “I liked it a lot. I got to watch film. I got to chop it up a lot with the coaches. Relationships were definitely built stronger with everybody: Woodson, T-Will, Coach Steele, the head coach, everybody. They like my personality, my physicality and how I play the DB position. They like my football smarts and how great of an athlete I am.”

Booth has developed strong bonds with the coaches, particularly Woodson, who is in his first year at Auburn.

“Coach Woodson has that swag,” Booth said. “He has the swag that we (DBs) got. That’s just how he coaches and how he recruits.”

Booth said Woodson is only one reason he is high on Auburn.

“The relationships and the family feel,” Booth said. “And every year they are going to be in the talk for championships.”

It also doesn’t hurt Auburn’s chances with Booth that it received a commitment last week from Owen Pappoe, who is ranked the No. 1 outside linebacker in the class and is a close friend .

“It helps,” Booth said. “But at the end of the day we are two different guys and it will be what’s best for me.”