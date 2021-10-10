Auburn 'definitely in consideration for the top' for 5-star Jarace Walker

Auburn's top target in the 2022 class was back on campus this weekend for his second official visit to the Plains. Jarace Walker, a 5-star forward out of IMG Academy, took an official to Auburn in the summer as a junior, and then again this weekend as a senior. He felt like he fit in well. “Yeah I definitely feel like I fit in. Especially like with the program and the way they play," Walker said. "The way they kind of, like, excel at putting really big guards into the league so I definitely like what’s going on.”

Jarace Walker is getting closer to a decision. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Walker is being courted by Alabama, Houston, LSU and other big programs, but after his visit this weekend, Auburn is working its way to the top of the group. “They’re definitely in consideration for the top right now," Walker said when asked where Auburn stands in his recruitment. The big man started his visit by attending Auburn's Pro Day on Friday. Twenty-seven NBA teams were in attendance to watch this year's Pro Day — and Walker attended as well. “Oh, it was dope," Walker said about Pro Day. "Just to see how some of the guys are really close to the next level coming out of here. They definitely put pros into the league obviously with Isaac and JT and people like that so it’s definitely dope to see.”

On Saturday, Walker was at the Auburn-Georgia game. He was sitting next to head coach Bruce Pearl and got the chance to meet Cam Newton during the viral pre-game clip of Pearl ripping his shirt off and yelling before the game. Newton wasn't the only former Auburn legend Walker got to meet, with Charles Barkley on campus, too. The family aspect of Auburn ended up really sticking out to Walker. “Just the whole family aspect of it. I definitely feel the family aspect here," Walker said. "The fanbase is wild. Really big on sports here so I’ve definitely been feeling the love.” Also on campus for an official visit this weekend was PG commit Tre Donaldson. Donaldson and Walker have known each other since they played each other in the national championship of a third grade basketball tournament. Donaldson was working hard to get Walker to join him and commit to Auburn. “I think we sit in a good spot with Jarace," Donaldson said. "Jarace is a very calm, cool and collected guy so I mean — and I mena, we’ve known each other for awhile, me and him have a good relationship — I think we have a good chance. We’re sitting well with him.” Walker has one visit remaining — a trip to Houston on the last weekend of October — then he plans to make a decision "shortly after."