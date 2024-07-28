"Yeah, (Auburn) definitely helped itself," Smith said. "Seeing how many recruits there are, seeing who all I’d be playing with, definitely."

The 6-foot-5 defensive end out of Thompson rolled up to the event in a cybertruck, as the Tigers made a big move for the 2025 prospect with an upcoming decision.

Smith, who's rated as the No. 109 player in the nation, was one of several highly ranked prospects on Auburn's campus Saturday. Overall, he enjoyed his time on the Plains and the conversations he had.

"Today was good," Smith said. "Just getting with all the recruits, talking with Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Josh) Aldridge, Coach (DJ) Durkin. It felt good, today was good."

His favorite part was the scavenger hunt, as it gave him plenty of time to get to know other recruits.

"Just running around with all the recruits, sitting there, talking recruiting with them, seeing how they feel," Smith said.

With an upcoming decision set for Aug. 3, Smith will be deciding between Auburn, South Carolina, Georgia, Ole Miss, USC and Florida State. The Tigers are working to keep him in his home state.

"That’s what everybody keeps preaching," Smith said. "In-state kid, why not stay in state? Play for your people."