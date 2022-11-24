Last Saturday made it two visits to Auburn this year for Malachi Toilver. The 2024 offensive line prospect had visited for the San Jose State game on Sept. 10 before making his return for the Western Kentucky game. Although both games resulted in an Auburn win, there was a notable difference from the most recent one. "It was a better team in my opinion," Toliver said. "There’s definitely a change in the team by the scores of the two games."

Malachi Toliver (left) with Auburn offensive line Brandon Council (71) after the game. (@MalachiToliver / Twitter)

Auburn won the game 41-17 over Western Kentucky, in Carnell Williams' third game as interim head coach. Before the game, Williams gathered all the visitors in the recruiting center and spoke to them collectively. "It was cool hearing from the new interim head coach," Toliver said. "[Williams] seems like a pretty good coach. He seems like he turned the program around really good. It would be cool if they could keep him here."