Auburn defense embracing Durkin's scheme
Austin Keys has experience playing under DJ Durkin.
Durkin was the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2020-2021, Keys' first two collegiate seasons.
And although Keys only played five games for Durkin, the senior linebacker loved his scheme and was glad to be reunited with his former defensive coordinator.
"It’s the perfect fit," Keys told reporters on Monday. "Me and Durk go way back. It’s cool."
And because he's used to the system, Keys has helped his teammates quickly grasp the system while also helping them understand how Durkin thinks.
"He understands how he works not just with the defense, but he understands how Durk’s mind works," said cornerback Champ Anthony. "When he’s coaching us, Keys also helps us learn how to learn from Durk because you have to learn how to learn from coaches because everybody coaches and teaches in different ways."
As for Anthony, he's been introduced to an energetic man who runs a defense that fits him perfectly.
"If you come into a meeting and you lack energy, Durk’s not gonna like that," Anthony said. "But also, he knows how to energize his team. If he sees his team is not feeling it, he knows how to get everybody riled up.
"I love his defense, too. I can't say that enough. I love his defense, being able to play Star, but play everywhere. That's just my dream come true.”
For Kayin Lee, Durkin's scheme is similar to the scheme he played in high school which allowed him to play free and be himself.
"I feel like Coach Durkin’s scheme is way simpler and easier for us to dissect," Lee said. "I feel like we can say that as a team."
Defensive backs aren't the only ones who love Durkin's scheme as defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker and Durkin share a similar passion: getting after the quarterback.
"With Coach Durkin, he loves to send pressure out of blitzes," Walker told reporters on Monday. "I think it's going to be fun flying around with some of the plays that he has, and we're going to give a lot of people trouble. I just want people to be ready, because we're coming."
And what's the mindset behind Durkin's defense? It's a simple answer.
"Violence," Keys said. "Aggressiveness. Don’t stop. That’s all you need to know, violence.”