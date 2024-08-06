Austin Keys has experience playing under DJ Durkin.

Durkin was the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2020-2021, Keys' first two collegiate seasons.

And although Keys only played five games for Durkin, the senior linebacker loved his scheme and was glad to be reunited with his former defensive coordinator.

"It’s the perfect fit," Keys told reporters on Monday. "Me and Durk go way back. It’s cool."

And because he's used to the system, Keys has helped his teammates quickly grasp the system while also helping them understand how Durkin thinks.

"He understands how he works not just with the defense, but he understands how Durk’s mind works," said cornerback Champ Anthony. "When he’s coaching us, Keys also helps us learn how to learn from Durk because you have to learn how to learn from coaches because everybody coaches and teaches in different ways."

As for Anthony, he's been introduced to an energetic man who runs a defense that fits him perfectly.