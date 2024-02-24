Prior to the season, Bruce Pearl had full confidence in his team’s offense, but the defense was a different story.

It wasn’t a crazy thought; Auburn had lost Allen Flanigan and Zep Jasper and replaced them with offensively inclined players - or so it thought.

“But I think we're better offensively than we are defensively,” Pearl told reporters before the season. “And I think our biggest challenge is one-on-one coverage."

With five regular season games to go, Auburn has an adjusted defensive rating of 91.9 which ranks No. 4 in the country, and allows just 0.825 points per possession which is No. 8 in the country and No. 3 among power conference teams.

A key factor has been Auburn’s incoming transfers all being pluses on the defensive end. Chaney Johnson is in the 96th percentile defensively, per Synergy; Denver Jones is in the 92nd percentile; and Chad Baker-Mazara ranks in the 85th percentile.

It’s safe to say that Pearl’s team has proven they can defend.

“Hearing coach Bruce saying the things he said about us (and) defense,” said Chaney Johnson. “Coach saying we can't really guard for real -- he didn't say those exact words, but kind of like that. Everybody on the team was just like, 'We're just going to show you we can guard.' We worked on it, practice all the time. We're probably going to defensive slides out there before practice.”