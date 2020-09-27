AuburnSports - Auburn dealing with several injuries, 'hopeful' for return this week

Jay Hardy, Marco Domio, Shedrick Jackson, Brandon Frazier, Dre Butler and Daniel Foster-Allen were all out. Big Kat Bryant was limited and only played a few snaps.

In Auburn’s season opener against Kentucky, the Tigers were without several notable names at key positions due to injuries.

Romello Height and O.C. Brothers also sat after undergoing shoulder procedures in the offseason, and Gus Malzahn said before the game he hoped to have them back sometime this season.

As for the players scratched for the Kentucky game, Malzahn said Sunday that he was “hopeful” that they return this week.

“We’re hopeful for everybody at this point,” Malzahn said. “Now, we’ll see but we’re hopeful that we’ll have everybody back.”

The exact injuries are unknown, but Hardy was spotted wearing a boot on his foot pregame and Bryant was said to have suffered an ankle injury earlier in the week in practice.

With Jackson out, Auburn leaned on freshman wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers to fill that role. Capers was targeted twice and hauled in one catch for 17 yards.

While the Tigers were missing Hardy and Butler, nine different defensive linemen still saw the field.

If Hardy and Butler are unable to go against Georgia, Auburn will be looking for another big game out of Newkirk, who recorded six tackles, two of which were for loss and a sack.

Next up for Auburn is a trip to Athens to take on No. 4 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.