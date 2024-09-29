"[Official visit] was great, just keep getting around all the guys, keep talking with all the guys," Smith said. "It was great."

The defensive end commit, who pledged to the Tigers early last month, spent the weekend on the Plains as one of four official visitors. Overall, it was another good trip for Smith, especially to catch up with some familiar faces.

Auburn played No. 21 Oklahoma close Saturday, before relinquishing the lead late and dropping the game, the Tigers' third of the season. For commits like Smith, it doesn't raise any red flags.

"We’re just missing one piece and everybody sees it, I see it," Smith said. "We’re just missing that one little piece that will change everything."

Do wins and losses have an affect on his recruitment?

"No, not at all," Smith said. "I see what the defense is capable of, I see how the defense is producing night in and night out."

While at the game Saturday afternoon, Smith kept a close eye on Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod and liked how the defense was getting off the field. Auburn sees Smith coming in and playing the buck position and he's got high expectations for himself once he gets on campus.

"I see myself coming here in December, learning the playbook and being a freshman All-American, that’s how I see myself," Smith said.

While on his official visit, Smith spent some time with other commits like Alvin Henderson and his teammate Anquon Fegans, along with Notre Dame quarterback commit Deuce Knight.

"I feel good about Deuce, he just keeps being here," Smith said. "I think he’s been here more than he’s been at Notre Dame, so that’s a good thing. Just keep talking with him, keep making him feel at home, no pressure. Don’t want to pressure him into doing anything he doesn’t want to do."