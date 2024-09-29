PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tigers' DE commit: Auburn 'missing one piece'

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Two weeks after visiting South Carolina, Jared Smith went back to Auburn.

This time for his official visit.

The defensive end commit, who pledged to the Tigers early last month, spent the weekend on the Plains as one of four official visitors. Overall, it was another good trip for Smith, especially to catch up with some familiar faces.

"[Official visit] was great, just keep getting around all the guys, keep talking with all the guys," Smith said. "It was great."

Jared Smith returned to Auburn for an official visit over the weekend.
Jared Smith returned to Auburn for an official visit over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)
Advertisement

Auburn played No. 21 Oklahoma close Saturday, before relinquishing the lead late and dropping the game, the Tigers' third of the season. For commits like Smith, it doesn't raise any red flags.

"We’re just missing one piece and everybody sees it, I see it," Smith said. "We’re just missing that one little piece that will change everything."

Do wins and losses have an affect on his recruitment?

"No, not at all," Smith said. "I see what the defense is capable of, I see how the defense is producing night in and night out."

While at the game Saturday afternoon, Smith kept a close eye on Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod and liked how the defense was getting off the field. Auburn sees Smith coming in and playing the buck position and he's got high expectations for himself once he gets on campus.

"I see myself coming here in December, learning the playbook and being a freshman All-American, that’s how I see myself," Smith said.

While on his official visit, Smith spent some time with other commits like Alvin Henderson and his teammate Anquon Fegans, along with Notre Dame quarterback commit Deuce Knight.

"I feel good about Deuce, he just keeps being here," Smith said. "I think he’s been here more than he’s been at Notre Dame, so that’s a good thing. Just keep talking with him, keep making him feel at home, no pressure. Don’t want to pressure him into doing anything he doesn’t want to do."

Before the games, head coach Hugh Freeze takes time to speak to the commits and other top targets. His message has been the same, Smith shares.

"Just looking at the class, looking at the commitments and seeing how this class can be special," Smith said. "I think we’re the No. 4 class right now, just seeing that. Two more pieces and we could be No. 2 or No. 1 class."

As far as future visits, Smith hasn't set any but hasn't ruled anything out. Return visits to South Carolina, Ole Miss and Georgia could be set up.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXVidXJuLWRlLWNvbW1pdC10aWdlcnMtbWlzc2luZy1vbmUtcGll Y2UtZm9vdGJhbGwtcmVjcnVpdGluZyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJuLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGYXVidXJuLWRlLWNvbW1pdC10aWdlcnMtbWlzc2luZy1vbmUt cGllY2UtZm9vdGJhbGwtcmVjcnVpdGluZyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc0JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==