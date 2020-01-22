Auburn is working to keep its prized defensive coordinator on the Plains for as long as possible.

Kevin Steele signed a new, three-year contract that will take the Tigers' defensive coordinator through the 2022 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Kevin has done a fantastic job with our defense the last four years making it one of the best in the country,” Malzahn said. “This will provide great stability and leadership for our defense in the future. I’m appreciative of Kevin’s hard work.”