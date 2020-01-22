Auburn DC Kevin Steele signs 3-year deal through 2022
Auburn is working to keep its prized defensive coordinator on the Plains for as long as possible.
Kevin Steele signed a new, three-year contract that will take the Tigers' defensive coordinator through the 2022 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Wednesday afternoon.
“Kevin has done a fantastic job with our defense the last four years making it one of the best in the country,” Malzahn said. “This will provide great stability and leadership for our defense in the future. I’m appreciative of Kevin’s hard work.”
Auburn's defense has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense since Steele arrived in 2016. The unit is one of just five in college football to hold opponents to 20 points or less per game on average since Steele became defensive coordinator.
After ranking 16th in SP+ for defensive efficiency rating in 2016, Auburn has been in the top 6 for three straight seasons. It's been top 20 in opponent points per play the past three years, as well.
Last season Steele was the fourth-highest paid assistant in college football with a salary of $1.9 million. Auburn did not disclose the monetary details of his new deal.
Auburn has produced eight defensive draft picks — Montravius Adams, Carl Lawson, Rudy Ford, Josh Holsey, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Deshaun Davis and Dontavius Russell — that played under Steele. Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Noah Igbinoghene, Jeremiah Dinson, Daniel Thomas, Javaris Davis and Nick Coe have a chance to join that list in April.
