AuburnSports - Traivon Leonard opts out of 2020 season

Traivon Leonard opts out of 2020 season

Nathan King
Staff
Auburn defensive back Traivon Leonard will opt out of the 2020 season, he announced on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

Leonard, a reserve defender from West Palm Beach, Fla., said he contracted COVID-19 two weeks ago. He revealed he also has an prior health condition that will keep him from performing at his "best ability" this season.

Leonard is the second Tiger in as many days to opt out after linebacker Chandler Wooten yesterday.

A 2-star prospect out of Oxbridge Academy three years ago, Leonard recorded a tackle in four games during his true freshman year in 2017.

The senior played corner his freshman and sophomore seasons before moving to safety last year.

