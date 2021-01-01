AuburnSports - Auburn counting on freshmen to step up

For Auburn on offense, it starts at the receiver position where junior starter Anthony Schwartz has not returned to the team for bowl practice. That’ll mean more reps for senior Eli Stove and also more opportunities for true freshmen Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson.

With opt outs, injuries and COVID-19 impacting both teams, there should be players on both sides getting as much or more playing time than they’ve had all season.

AUBURN | Win or lose, the most important outcome for Auburn in its Citrus Bowl matchup against No. 14 Northwestern could be the emergence of some younger players.

“I anticipate seeing some young guys getting on the field and playing, but Eli, he'll take the majority of the reps,” offensive coordinator Chad Morris said.

The running back position could also be interesting with Tank Bigsby trying to get out of COVID protocol before the game. Sophomore D.J. Williams has played in 18 career games, but has been limited to just 32 carries this season due to a series of injuries.

“(Williams) has gone through all of practice and looks much better and looks a little bit fresh to be honest with you with his legs and so I'm excited about having him back,” Morris said.

Freshman tight end Brandon Frazier caught his first-career pass at Mississippi State and could be ready to take a bigger role in the offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, freshman Ladarius Tennison is set to start his second-career game at nickel in place of an injured Christian Tutt. Tennison started at MSU finishing with six tackles.

“Ladarius played really, really good. He played like a starter,” interim head coach Kevin Steele said. “He really has just progressed and is a very good football player.”

The secondary should be in the spotlight with freshman safety Chris Thompson Jr. and redshirt freshman cornerback Jaylin Simpson on track for additional playing time.

On the defensive line, sophomore Dre Butler and freshman Zykeivous Walker are two underclassmen that could benefit from extra snaps. Buck Romello Height, who has been limited by injuries for most of the season, could take a big step forward in pass rushing situations.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on ABC.