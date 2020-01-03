And then there was one returning starter left in Auburn's secondary. Tigers junior corner Noah Igbinoghene is skipping his senior season with the program and declaring for the NFL draft, the Trussville, Ala., native announced on his Instagram on Friday morning. His decision leaves Auburn with rising junior nickel Christian Tutt as the lone returning starter in the secondary, as corner Javaris Davis and safeties Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson were seniors this year.

Igbinoghene (4) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during Auburn vs. Minnesota. (Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)

“I’m going to sit down, talk to my coaches and my family and make the best decision for me,” Igbinoghene said Wednesday after the Outback Bowl. “I consider myself a high (draft pick) — I’m not going to go if it’s not worth it, so that’s just how it is.”

Igbinoghene returned the first kickoff for a touchdown in Outback Bowl history in the first quarter against Minnesota. He finishes his Auburn career with two such touchdowns as a special-teams weapon.

The receiver-turned-defensive back at Auburn recorded 42 tackles this season and seven pass breakups. His play improved over the course of his two seasons at the new position, and quarterbacks threw his way less and less as his coverage skills heightened. Auburn's new No. 1 corner figures to be Mobile native and rising junior Roger McCreary, who was the team's third option there behind Igbinoghene and Davis this season. ------