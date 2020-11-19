AuburnSports - Auburn continues pursuit of Boston College LB commit

Trevin Wallace has been committed to Boston College since June, but other schools continue to recruit him. LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State all are showing interest. None, however, are showing as much as Auburn. “I hear from Auburn nonstop,” Wallace said.

Wallace, a 3-star linebacker from Wayne County (Ga.), speaks regularly with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams. The two have developed a strong bond and build on it with each conversation. “Me and him are real close,” Wallace said. “We have a great relationship. He keeps it real with me. He’s not like every other coach that tells me they want me to come to their school. He tells me that he would love to coach me, but he tells me that wherever I go that I’m going to ball out.”

The relationship between Wallace and Williams is a big reason Auburn remains an option, but not the only one. Wallace never has visited Auburn, but has visited virtually three times. He was impressed with each experience. “Man, let me tell you, it was good,” Wallace said. “Actually, no, it wasn’t good … it was great. I liked everything. I liked the stadium, the dorms, the coaches … everything.” Although Auburn is pushing hard for Wallace, he remains committed to Boston College. “I’m still committed,” he said. “And I feel good about it.” Wallace, who is 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, plans to wait until February to sign.