AuburnSports - Auburn contacts in-state DB, could offer soon

An in-state standout could be close to earning an Auburn offer. Carver-Montgomery DB Juwon Gaston on Monday spoke with Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge and believes an offer could come soon. “They said they love my film,” Gaston said. “And that they want to get me to Auburn. They are going to show my film to the head coach (Bryan Harsin) soon.”

An offer could follow. If so, it would be a big one for Gaston. “It would mean a lot to me,” Gaston said. “Auburn is close to home. My family could come watch me.”