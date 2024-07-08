"Just my connection with Coach (Derrick) Nix and Grant (Miller), my guy," Mills-Knight said. "I like their offensive scheme and their open running back room."

He's got a top eight of Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Ohio State, Miami, Missouri, Tennessee and Alabama. What's got Auburn in the mix for the four-star running back out of Chattanooga, Tenn.?

Auburn hosted Mills-Knight on an official visit in early June, as the Tigers search for two running backs this class. Mills-Knight has become a top priority for Auburn, which stays in contact often with him.

"They’ve been consistent, real consistent, I’ll say that," Mills-Knight said. "Grant, that’s my guy, Coach Nix, that’s my guy. And he calls the plays, too, so I know that if I go there, he’ll put us in a good position to shine and thrive."

June was a month of non-stop travel for him, as he took official visits to Miami, Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Following his six official visits, he earned an invite to the Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville, Fla., toward the end of the month.

When the end of this month rolls around, Mills-Knight will return to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend.

"I’m looking for the vibe, really," Mills-Knight said. "Somewhere I’ll be happy, school wise even without football. A good business program, good environment, great coaching and somewhere that needs me."

Has Auburn shown him that?

"When I come up on campus, they show me love consistently," Mills-Knight said. "They hit me up a lot, they tell me I’m needed there and they want me."