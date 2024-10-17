Auburn commits in action: Week 9

Playoffs are just around the corner. With only a few games remaining in the regular season, Auburn commits and their teams are beginning the final stretch toward the playoffs. It's an important week for several commits, as their teams are in contention to win their respective regions. Here's where to find ever Auburn commit in action this week and some information about each game.

Broderick Shull has a Thursday night game for Bixby. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Bixby (5-1) @ Enid (2-4) Date: Thursday, Oct. 17 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: D. Bruce Selby Stadium — Enid, Ok. Winners of five in a row, including a massive victory last week where the Spartans put up 85 points, Broderick Shull and Bixby head to Enid this week for some Thursday night action. Enid is riding a four-game losing streak into this contest, in which the defense has allowed more than 30 points in all four. Could be another opportunity for Bixby to put up big numbers on offense.

Columbia (0-7) @ Athens (5-2) Date: Thursday, Oct. 17 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Athens Stadium — Athens, Ala. Following a 5-0 start, Athens dropped both games on its two-game road trip and will look back to get back on track against a winless Columbia team, as Spencer Dowland suits up for Athens.

Hancock (2-5) @ George County (4-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Gill Martin Stadium — Lucedale, Miss. Deuce Knight is coming off a five-touchdown performance last week and will be looking to carry that momentum into the upcoming home game against Hancock, which has lost four of its last five. Hancock allows over 32 points per game, so this could be setting Knight up for a solid outing.

Georgiana (5-3) @ Elba (6-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Elba, Ala. There's currently three teams with a 4-1 record in region play this season for 1A Region and Georgiana and Elba are two of them. Alvin Henderson, who is the only player in AHSAA history to have 1,000 career points for football, will look to lead his team to a big win. If Elba wins, it would need McKenzie to lose at least one more region game to control its own destiny.

Banneker (2-5) @ McIntosh (2-5) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: McIntosh Chiefs Stadium — Peachtree City, Ga. Two teams that haven't done a lot of winning face off this week as Banneker travels to face tight end commit Hollis Davidson and McIntosh. Banneker won its first two games of the season, but has since lost five games in a row.

Wilcox Central (0-7) @ Southside (5-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Selma, Ala. Since starting 0-2, the Panthers of Southside have rattled off five straight wins, thanks to a powerful offense that's outscored opponents 259-18. Facing a winless Wilcox Central team, it's reasonable to assume that it could be another big week for Southside.

Langston Hughes (6-1) @ Northgate (2-5) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Henry Sheldon Field — Newnan, Ga. Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes will hit the road this week, traveling to Newnan to face Northgate, which has won two of its last three. Still, Northgate's only put up more than 20 points twice this season and Langston Hughes is one of the more well-rounded teams in the state. Expect the Panthers to be favored in this one.

A.L. Brown (4-3) @ South Iredell (4-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: South Iredell High School — Statesville, N.C. Tai Buster and A.L. Brown are on the road this week, facing conference foe South Iredell, which is also a two-loss conference team in the middle of the pack.

Benedictine (3-3) @ Wayne County (0-7) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Jaycee Stadium — Jesup, Ga Benedictine is sitting at .500 following its loss last week, but a prime opportunity to return to the win column is a game against Wayne County Friday. Wayne County is without a win this season and six of its seven losses haven't been close. Jacobe Ward will be suiting up for Benedictine.

Central (6-1) @ Opelika (7-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Two heavyweight teams square off from Bulldog Stadium this week, as Opelika and Malik Autry host reigning state champions Central Phenix City. There's plenty of talent across the board for Central, highlighted by Miami wide receiver commit Daylyn Upshaw and Alabama offensive line commit Mal Waldrep. With Auburn High already claiming a win over both schools, winning the region is not something either school can control.

Parker (7-1) @ Homewood (6-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Waldrop Stadium — Homewood, Ala. This game could decide the region. Jourdin Crawford and Parker travel to face another unbeaten team in conference play Friday, lining up against Homewood. The Patriots' only loss this season was a non-region game against Mountain Brook, while Parker's only blemish on the schedule is a home loss to Carrollton (Ga.).

Murphy (0-8) @ Saraland (7-0) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartans Stadium – Saraland, Ala. Saraland controls its own destiny for the region following its win over St. Paul's last week. They'll face winless Murphy at home Friday, as Antonio Coleman will take the field for the Spartans.

Hoover (6-2) @ Thompson (6-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Warrior Stadium — Alabaster, Ala. This one is for the region. With a win over Hoover, the Warriors and their trio of Auburn commits – Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire — would be region champions.

Chicago Mt. Carmel (5-2) @ Fenwick (6-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7:30 p.m. CST Location: Tom Riden Football Stadium — Oak Park, Illi. Auburn's highest-rated commit Nathaniel Marshall and Fenwick host Chicago Mt. Carmel this week, as the Friars are going for win No. 7. Chicago Mt. Carmel is 5-1 in its last six games, scoring an average of over 37 points per game.

Highland Home (8-0) @ Pike Liberal Arts (6-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Dewight Ward Field — Troy, Ala. Highland Home and Jakaleb Faulk control their own destiny when it comes to their region, being the lone undefeated team remaining. With a win, the Flying Squadron clinch the region for the first time since 2018.

Osceola (5-2) @ Apopka (3-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Roger Williams Field – Apopka, Fla. It's a quick turnaround for Elijah Melendez, who played a game Tuesday for Oscola, as part of a postponement due to Hurricane Milton. The Kowboys head to Apopka this Friday for a meeting with the Blue Darters, which have lost three of their last four and have scored double figures just twice this season.

JAG (2-5) @ Enterprise (4-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Enterprise, Ala. It's been a tough four-game stretch for Eric Winters and Enterprise, facing the top four teams in the region in consecutive weeks. There's a lower caliber opponent this week, as Enterprise hosts JAG Friday night. JAG's only two wins this season have been against Center Point and Smiths Station, who have a combined record of 4-11.

Dalton (0-8) @ Cass (4-4) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Cass Stadium — White, Ga. It's been a rough several weeks for Cass, which has lost four of its last five games and starting quarterback Brodie McWhorter for the year. Kail Ellis, who recently reclassified, is the center for the Colonels, who will look to get back over .500 win a matchup against winless Dalton this week.

St. Frances (4-3) @ Center Grove (5-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Ray Skillman Football Stadium — Greenwood, In. Auburn's trio of commits (Bryce Deas, Blake Woodby and Wayne Henry) from St. Frances head to Indiana this week to face Center Grove Friday night. Center Grove is on a two-game losing streak, but the Trojans still average over 30 points per game.

Avant Garde Academy (1-6) @ Chaminade-Madonna (6-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Vince Zappone Field – Hollywood, Fla. Chaminade Madonna's win streak was extended to six last week and it could be seven after Friday. Denairius Gray and the Lions have a matchup with the Avant Garde Academy, which has one win against a winless team.

Monroe County (0-7) @ Cottage Hill Christian (1-6) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Kingdom Stadium — Mobile, Ala. It's a battle of the bottom dwellers this week in Mobile, as winless Monroe County travels to face one-win Cottage Hill Christian. Shadarius Toodle has been the bright spot for Cottage Hill, as he's tallied well over 100 tackles this season already.

Theodore (3-4) @ Gulf Shores (2-5) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium — Gulf Shores, Ala. Gulf Shores hasn't had the same success it had last season, when the Dolphins won the state title, but with three games remaining, they'll try to get to .500 on the season. Jamichael Garrett suits up for Gulf Shores as it hosts Theodore this week.Theodore has won three of its last four, so the Bobcats are carrying some momentum into this one.

Buckhorn (3-4) @ Mae Jemison (3-5) Date: Friday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Louis Crews Stadium — Huntsville, Ala. Mae Jemison ended its three-game losing streak last week and will go for back-to-back wins when Hezekiah Harris and the Jaguars host Buckhorn. The Bucks have lost their last two heading into this one.