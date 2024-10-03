PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Auburn commits in action: Week 7

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Auburn commits are back in action this week.

This time, there's a new kid on the block.

Deuce Knight is set to take the field for his first high school game as an Auburn commit, two Auburn commits go head to head and one commit will face another major Auburn five-star target. Here are where to find Auburn commits in action this week.

Donovan Starr is the lone Auburn commit playing on Thursday this week.
Donovan Starr is the lone Auburn commit playing on Thursday this week. (Donovan Starr | Twitter)
Ravenwood (6-0) @ Summit (1-5)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 3

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Summit HS Football Stadium — Spring Hill, Tenn.

It's a tale of two seasons this Thursday. Donovan Starr and Ravenwood ride an unbeaten 6-0 record into Summit, which won its first game of the season but hasn't found the win column since. The Raptors should be heavily favored for another big win.

George County (3-2) @ Hattiesburg (5-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: D.I. Patrick Stadium — Hattiesburg, Miss.

Welcome to the show, Deuce Knight. Auburn's newest commit and its quarterback of the future has missed the last two games for George County, but is expected back this week. It's a rivalry game on the road against undefeated Hattiesburg, so anything can happen.

Elba (4-2) @ Red Level (2-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Crystal Springs Park — Red Level, Ala.

Elba is riding a three game winning streak, as Alvin Henderson continues to climb close to 10,000 career yards rushing. As always, this week is a chance for Henderson to break out and put up another week of impressive numbers, seeing that Red Level gives up over 30 points per game. Henderson had nearly 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns in last year's matchup.

Milton (6-0) @ Lanier (3-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Lanier Longhorns Stadium — Sugar Hill, Ga.

Milton takes its unbeaten record on the road this week, as Ryan Ghea and the Eagles travel to face Lanier. The Longhorns, fresh off a win over Chattahoochee, have yet to put together back-to-back wins and Milton will be their toughest test yet.

McIntosh (2-4) @ Langston Hughes (4-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga.

Two Auburn commits will go head-to-head south of Atlanta Friday night. Tight end commit Hollis Davidson and McIntosh will travel to face offensive line commit Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes. It's a matchup that favors Langston Hughes, but Davidson has found the end zone for McIntosh three times this season.

Hale County (5-0) @ Southside (3-2)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Memorial Stadium — Selma, Ala.

Since dropping its first two games of the season, Southside's been on a heater, winning three in a row. With Derick Smith headlining the offense, the Panthers are outscoring opponents 148-12 in those three games. However, Hale County rolls into town Friday with a perfect record and hopes to squash Southside's winning streak.

Athens (5-0) @ Muscle Shoals (4-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: J.F. Moore Stadium — Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Athens puts its flawless season to the test this week with a region contest against Muscle Shoals. The only blemish on Muscle Shoals' record is a season-opening loss to Gadsden City. Spencer Dowland will be the Auburn commit in action, taking the field for Athens.

Cox Mill (0-6) @ Brown (3-2)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 6 p.m. CST

Location: Kannapolis Memorial Stadium — Kannapolis, N.C.

Brown got stomped last week, but will have a solid chance to bounce back this week as Tai Buster's team hosts winless Cox Mill.

Bixby (3-1) @ Moore (4-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Moore Schools Stadium — Moore, Ok.

Since losing the first game of the season, Bixby and Broderick Shull have rattled off three straight games where the Spartans have won by at least two scores. They'll travel to unbeaten Moore, which have spent the last two weeks escaping with a win in one-possession games.

Benedictine (3-2) @ Warner Robins (5-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: McConnell-Talbert Stadium — Warner Robins, Ga.

Riding a three-game win streak, Benedictine and Jacobe Ward head to Warner Robins this week. Warner Robins is also on a win streak, boasting five victories in a row, with the only loss against Lee County and Auburn running back target Ousmane Kromah to open the season.

Opelika (5-1) @ Dothan (2-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Rip Hewes Stadium — Dothan, Ala.

Aside from a road loss to Auburn, Malik Autry and Opelika have won all their games by two scores or more. They're facing a Dothan team desperate for a win, as the Wolves have lost three in a row after starting 2-0.

Jackson-Olin (0-5) @ Parker (5-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala.

This week should be a dominant week for Parker and Jourdin Crawford, which will host winless Jackson-Olin. The Mustangs have lost 15 games in a row, dating back to last season. In last year's contest, Parker won 49-6, as Crawford had a rushing touchdown, fumble recovery for a touchdown, four tackles and two sacks.

Baldwin County (0-5) @ Saraland (5-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Spartans Stadium — Saraland, Ala.

Polar opposite seasons for Saraland and its opponent this week, as the undefeated Spartans host winless Baldwin County. Antonio Coleman will be in action for Saraland.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-1) @ Thompson (4-2)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Warrior Stadium — Alabaster, Ala.

Both of Thompson's losses this season have been home overtime losses, including one to Clay Chalkville last week. It's another tough test for Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire this week, as the trio of Auburn commits host Hewitt-Trussvile.

Fenwick (3-1) @ St. Laurence (5-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

Location: Kavanagh Stadium — Burbank, Illi.

A strong offense and solid defense is a recipe for success and that's exactly what St. Laurence has. The Vikings average nearly 40 points per game, while allowing single digits on defense. It's a tough test for Nathaniel Marshall and Fenwick, which travel to St. Laurence Friday.

Isabella (2-4) @ Highland Home (6-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala.

No one has been able to challenge Highland Home this season, as the Flying Squadron and Jakaleb Faulk have been flying through their schedule. The next opponent, perhaps next victim, is Isabella in a non-region contest.

Collins Hill (6-0) @ Buford (4-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Tom Riden Stadium – Buford, Ga.

Two Georgia powerhouses will go head-to-head in a midseason region contest this week when Devin Williams and Buford host Collins Hill. Williams has not played this season, but there's hope that after the bye last week, Williams is soon to return.

Buford will face a couple of Auburn targets on Collins Hill, like defensive ends Deuce Geralds and Katrell Webb.

South Walton (1-4) @ Choctawhatchee (4-2)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Joe Etheridge Stadium — Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Choctawhatchee and Dante Core are coming off a big victory over Arnold, which happens to be the only team that South Walton's defeated all season. In its last two games, South Walton's defense has been non-existent, allowing 55 or more points in both losses.

Enterprise (3-2) @ Carver (5-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, Ala.

Enterprise and Eric Winters have stumbled over the last two weeks, with losses to Auburn and Central. The Wildcats will head to Montgomery to face Carver this week, which is off to a 5-0 start and rosters players like Alabama running back commit Anthony Rogers and Texas A&M wide receiver commit TK Norman.

Cass (4-3) @ Cartersville (6-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Weinman Stadium — Cartersville, Ga.

Ending the three-game losing streak last week, Cass has a tough battle upcoming if it wants to win back-to-back games. Kail Ellis and his team travel to Cartersville, which is unbeaten and have yet to be remotely challenged. The Hurricanes have outscored their opponents this season by an average of 32 points.

T.R. Miller (6-0) @ Cottage Hill Christian (1-4)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Kingdom Stadium — Mobile, Ala.

Shadarius Toodle is on the verge of 100 tackles this season and could reach it this Friday, as Cottage Hill hosts T.R. Miller. Cottage Hill got its first win last week, while T.R. Miller is rolling this season and 6-0, with only one victory within one score.

St. Paul's (5-0) @ Gulf Shores (2-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium — Gulf Shores, Ala.

With three straight losses to good teams to start the season, Gulf Shores is starting to play its best football and have won back-to-back games. Jamichael Garrett and the Dolphins will look to make it three in a row this week, but face an unbeaten St. Paul team that features five-star defensive end and massive Auburn target Anthony Jones.

Southside (2-3) @ Mae Jemison (2-4)

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Louis Crews Stadium — Huntsville, Ala.

Sure, Mae Jemison has four losses, but only one of those is against a region opponent, meaning that Hezekiah Harris and the Jaguars are still very much alive in the region. With a win over Southside, Mae Jemison would advance to 3-1 in the region with some massive games still remaining on the schedule.

Chaminade Madonna (4-2) @ Monarch (4-1)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: 6 p.m. CST

Location: Monarch High School — Coconut Creek, Fla.

Chaminade Madonna has started to find its footing after dropping its first two games of the season. Auburn wide receiver commit Denairius Gray and the Lions are now winners of four straight, taking that winning streak on the road to face Monarch on Saturday.

BYE: 2025 LB Elijah Melendez, 2025 LB Bryce Deas, 2025 CB Blake Woodby, 2026 SAF Wayne Henry

