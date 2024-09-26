PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Auburn commits in action: Week 6

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
This could be an interesting week for high school football.

With Hurricane Helene beginning to make landfall, there have alread been games postponed and cancelled. Two Auburn commits have already had their games impacted, while the others remain on schedule for now. Here's where to find Auburn commits in action this week.

Note: Dates and times could still be impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Dante Core is set to play for Choctahwatchee on Thursday night.
Arnold (4-1) @ Choctawhatchee (3-2)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 26

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Joe Etheridge Stadium — Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

With back-to-back losses, Choctawhatchee will try to get back on track against a talented Arnold team with one loss on its resume. Four out of the five games that Arnold's played have been one-possession, so this could be a close one, in an always important region game for Dante Core and his team.

Mae Jemison (2-3) @ Sparkman (2-3)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 26

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Sparkman Field — Harvest, Ala.

Mae Jemison had started to build some momentum before getting blown out by Fort Payne last week. The Jaguars, which feature Auburn defensive end commit Hezekiah Harris, will look to bounce back on the road against Sparkman in a non-region contest, the first ever meeting of the two schools.

Sparkman enters the game on a two-game winning streak.

Highland Home (5-0) @ Brantley (3-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Brantley Field — Brantley, Ala.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the game between Highland Home and Brantley was postponed until Friday due to Hurricane Helene's impact in the Southeast. Brantley's defense just faced fellow Auburn commit Alvin Henderson on offense last week. Now, it'll face Jakaleb Faulk on defense, as Highland Home's defense has been largely lights out all season.

Milton (5-0) @ Seckinger (4-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Jag Stadium — Buford, Ga.

Milton puts its unbeaten record to the test when it travels to Seckinger, who's only blemish on its record came last week in a loss to Roswell. Ryan Ghea will look to build off of his season-best performance last week, where he had a 48-yard reception.

Southside (2-2) @ Keith (3-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: J.V. Caldwell Stadium — Orrville, Ala.

Southside is playing its best football right now, with two back-to-back shutout victories of 50-plus points. Its offense is led by Auburn commit Derick Smith, as the Panthers travel to face Keith, which has outscored its opponents 44-6 over its last two games, both wins.

Hazel Green (1-4) @ Athens (4-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Athens Stadium — Athens, Ala.

Still unbeaten, Athens will be favored once again this week in a non-region game against Hazel Green, which has struggled this season. Hazel Green is riding a three-game losing streak, in which the Trojans have allowed an average of over 34 points per game. Expect Spencer Dowland and the Athens offense to capitalize on a struggling defense.

Jenks (1-2) @ Bixby (2-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Spartan Stadium — Bixby, Ok.

Bixby's offense, with Broderick Shull on the offensive line, has put up 50-plus points over the last two weeks, both victories. Facing Jenks, the two schools have already had a common opponent — Owasso. Bixby lost to Owasso by 19, while Jenks lost by 18.

This one has potential to be a close game.

Opelika (4-1) @ Pike Road (3-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Pike Road Stadium – Pike Road, Ala.

Since dropping a close game to rival Auburn, Opelika's crushed its previous two opponents by a combined score of 102-6. Malik Autry and his team will travel to face Pike Road Friday, which has an offense headlined by Rivals250 running back Ja'Michael Jones. Pike Road lost its first two games, but are now on a three-game winning streak.

Parker (4-1) @ Hoover (4-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Hoover Met — Hoover, Ala.

Following a home loss to Carrollton, Jourdin Crawford and Parker hit the road to face Hoover, which is 4-1. Hoover's only loss this season came at home, a two-point loss to Spain Park. However, the Bucs have not yet faced a defense like Parker's.

Montgomery Catholic (5-0) @ Saraland (5-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Spartans Stadium — Saraland, Ala.

Two unbeaten teams take the field Friday, as defending 4A state champion Montgomery Catholic takes on defending 6A runner-up Saraland. Antonio Coleman will be in action for the Spartans, who will look to put an end to the Knights' 20-game win streak that dates back to last year's perfect season.

De La Salle (1-3) @ Fenwick (3-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Triton College — Oak Park, Illi.

Fenwick and Nathaniel Marshall hose De La Salle this week, which has had a mixed bag of results this year. De La Salle has either shut out its opponent, or been shut out. Fenwick's defense is hoping that it's the latter this week, as the Friars go for win No. 4

Independence (0-5) @ Ravenwood (5-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Ravenwood Football Stadium — Brentwood, Tenn.

Ravenwood hosts winless Independence Friday, as the Raptors should be heavily favored in this one. Auburn commit Donovan Starr has been active on both sides of the ball this season, with Ravenwood 5-0 for the first time since 2014, where the Raptors had a perfect regular season.

Clay Chalkville (4-0) @ Thompson (4-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Warrior Stadium — Alabaster, Ala.

Auburn's trio of commits from Thompson face a tough test this week, as defending 6A state champion Clay Chalkville comes to town. Now, Clay Chalkville lost some talent to graduation last year, but the Cougars have looked just as dominate through four games. They're outscoring opponents 177-14 through four games, but have yet to face a defense that has two players like Anquon Fegans and Jared Smith lining up.

Punter commit John McGuire will also be in action for the Warriors and averages 43.3 yards per punt this season.

Melbourne (3-2) @ Osceola (3-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 6 p.m. CST

Location: Osceola HS Stadium — Kissimmee, Fla.

It's homecoming week for Osceola and Elijah Melendez, as the Kowboys seek to get back to the win column this week after suffering an overtime loss last week. Melbourne's defense has been the strongest part of its team this year, with opponents averaging just nine points per game.

Chaminade-Madonna (3-2) @ Western (1-3)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 6 p.m. CST

Location: Western High School Stadium — Davie, Fla.

Since dropping the first two games of the season, Chaminade-Madonna has rattled off three straight victories, as Auburn commit Denairius Gray continues to find the end zone. The Lions travel to face Western this week, which has had a tough schedule to start the year. Western's had losses to Hoover (Ala.), American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Woodland (1-3) @ Cass (3-3)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Cass Stadium — White, Ga.

Things have been tough for Kail Ellis and Cass ever since starting quarterback Brodie McWhorter was lost for the season after suffering an injury. The Colonels have now dropped three straight after starting 3-0, but will look to get back over .500 with a win over Woodland at home. Woodland comes into this one riding a three-game losing streak, with all three losses not close.

Cottage Hill Christian (0-4) @ Choctaw County (3-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7 p.m. CST

Location: Tiger Stadium — Butler, Ala.

This is the first meeting between these two schools in five seasons, but historically, Cottage Hill has had Choctaw County's number. The Warriors are 5-1 all-time against Choctaw County, as Shadarius Toodle and his team continue searching for the team's first win.

McIntosh (3-2) @ Northgate (1-4)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 11 a.m. CST

Location: Henry Sheldon Field — Newnan, Ga.

It's some Saturday football for Hollis Davidson and McIntosh, as the Chiefs travel to face one-win Northgate. The Vikings' only win this season was last week, a 22-14 victory over Banneker, so they'll be riding some momentum heading into this one. However, McIntosh should still be favored in this contest.

St. Frances (2-3) @ St. Thomas More (0-0)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 6 p.m. CST

Location: St. Thomas More School — Oakdale, Ct.

St. Frances has lost three in a row after starting the season 2-0, as three Auburn commits return to action on Saturday. Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas and Wayne Henry, who all made their way to the Plains last weekend, will take on St. Thomas More this weekend, which hasn't played in a game yet this season.

Benedictine (2-2) @ Ware County (2-3)

Date: Monday, Sept. 30

Time: 5 p.m. CST

Location: Memorial Stadium — Waycross, Ga.

Monday night football is traditionally reserved for the NFL, but this week, Auburn commit Jacobe Ward gets in on the action for Benedictine, as the Cadets travel to face Ware County. Benedictine is starting to figure some things out, its won its last two contests and will try to get above .500 for the first time this season Monday.

Brown (3-1) @ Lake Norman (3-1)

Date: Monday, Sept. 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

Location: Lake Norman High School — Mooresville, N.C.

Another game impacted from the projected impact of the impeding Hurricane Helene, Tai Buster and Brown will play Monday night instead of the originally scheduled Thursday night. Brown won its first conference game last week and will look to move to 2-0 in the conference, while Lake Norman will open up conference play.

BYE: Alvin Henderson, Tavaris Dice, Devin Williams, Eric Winters, Jamichael Garrett.


