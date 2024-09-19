Auburn commits return to the gridiron this week. Every single one, too. With every Auburn commit's team scheduled with a game this week, there are sure to be some big performances. Will Alvin Henderson continue his hot streak? How will new commit Elijah Melendez do? Will Jourdin Crawford be able to get to Julian Lewis? Here's the game information for each Auburn commit and their high school game this week.

Jones (3-0) @ Osceola (3-1) Date: Thursday, Sept. 19 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Osceola High School Stadium — Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola is back at home this week, as Elijah Melendez will take the field for the first time as an Auburn commit. The Kowboys (yes, it's spelled that way) are entering this week fresh off their largest margin of victory, a 50-point win last week on the road at St. Cloud.

Norland (3-0) @ Chaminade Madonna (2-2) Date: Thursday, Sept. 19 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Vince Zappone Field — Hollywood, Fla. It's back-to-back Thursday night games for Chaminade Madonna, which has won its last two games after starting the year 0-2. Denairius Gray has caught a touchdown pass in three of the Lions' first four games.

Elba (2-2) @ Brantley (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Brantley Field — Brantley, Ala. Alvin Henderson has been putting up some huge numbers over the last two weeks and will look to lead Elba to a huge road win over unbeaten Brantley. Elba demolished the Bulldogs last season 48-0, as Henderson rushed for 271 yards and five touchdowns in the contest.

Chattahoochee (4-0) @ Milton (4-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Eagle Stadium — Milton, Ga. It's a Friday night clash of unbeaten teams, as Milton and Ryan Ghea return home following a road victory over Blessed Trinity to face 4-0 Chattahoochee. Milton's outscored its opponents 86-14 over the last two games, so the Eagles are riding plenty of momentum into this one, along with a nine-game home win streak.

Lovejoy (2-2) @ McIntosh (2-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 TIme: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: McIntosh High School — Peachtree City, Ga. McIntosh hosts Lovejoy in a region contest Friday, as both teams are shooting for a winning record. Lovejoy is riding a two game losing streak into the contest, as Hollis Davidson and his team look to capitalize on the struggles.

Southside (1-2) @ Greensboro (1-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Robert Lucky Stadium — Greensboro, Ala. Through two games, the Southside offense had struggled heavily, putting up just eight points. Last week, facing Dallas County, Southside exploded for 58 points in a shutout victory. Derick Smith and the Panthers will look to ride that momentum into Greensboro, which just squeaked by Dallas County two weeks ago.

Jasper (3-1) @ Athens (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Athens Stadium — Athens, Ala. Athens and Jasper are meeting for the first time, as Jasper moves back to 6A and into the same region as Spencer Dowland and the Golden Eagles. Athens is riding a seven-game home winning streak, but have not started 4-0 since 2006.

Dutchtown (2-2) @ Langston Hughes (3-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga. Langston Hughes and Tavaris Dice bounced back with a big win last week after suffering its first loss the week prior. The Panthers are now 1-0 in region play, with another region game this week against Dutchtown.

Hickory Ridge (0-4) @ Brown (2-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Kannapolis Memorial Stadium — Kannapolis, N.C. Brown is 2-1 to start the season and should be favored to pick up a third win Friday night. The Wonders, which feature Auburn offensive line commit Tai Buster, will host winless Hickory Ridge in a conference game. Hickory Ridge hasn't come close to a win all season, losing all four games by an average of 41 points.

Bixby (1-1) @ Choctaw (1-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Choctaw Yellowjackets Stadium — Choctaw, Ok. Bixby hits the road for the second time this season and is hoping for a better outcome than the first time. Offensive line commit Broderick Shull will be in action for Bixby, which is hoping to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Westminster (3-2) @ Benedictine (1-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Savannah, Ga. With two bye weeks in a row, Jacobe Ward and Benedictine are finally back on the field this Friday, hosting Westminster in a non-region game. Westminster is riding a two-game winning streak into this one, while Benedictine won the latest game it played in.

Smiths Station (0-4) @ Opelika (3-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Hosting a winless Smiths Station team, Malik Autry and the Bulldogs could be poised for a big week. Smiths Station has scored in double figures just once out of its four games, while giving up an average of 36.5 points per game. Expect Opelika to dominate in this one.

Carrollton (5-0) @ Parker (4-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. This one is gonna be fun. Two schools with future D-1 players spread across the rosters will face off when Carrollton (Ga.) and Parker square off Friday night. USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis headlines the Carrollton team, which also features USC commit Shamar Arnoux and Texas commit Zelus Hicks. Meanwhile, Auburn commit Jourdin Crawford, Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord and Miami commit Timothy Merritt are the big three for Parker.

Saraland (4-0) @ McGill-Toolen (2-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Lipscomb Park — Mobile, Ala. For the second straight week, McGill-Toolen will have to face an Auburn defensive commit. Last week it was Jamichael Garrett. This week it's Antonio Coleman and undefeated Saraland that come to town. Led on offense by Texas commit KJ Lacey and Ole Miss commit Dillon Alfred, the Spartan's are averaging over 40 points per game. Meanwhile, Coleman and the defense hold their opponents to an average of 14 points.

Thompson (3-1) @ Vestavia Hills (1-3) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Reynolds Stadium — Vestavia Hills, Ala. Since dropping its opener, Thompson and its trio of Auburn commits — Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire, have played some really good football. They've had an impressive road victory against the Lipscomb Academy and have dominated their last two opponents. This week, Thompson faces a team that it dominated defensively last season, Vestavia Hills. Fegans missed last week with an injury, so we'll see if the four-star is able to get back out there.

Montini Catholic (2-1) @ Fenwick (2-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7:30 p.m. CST Location: Triton College — Oak Park, Illi. Dropping a tough one last week by a single point, Fenwick is back at home to face Montini Catholic out of Lombard, Illi., which is also coming off its first loss of the year. Nathaniel Marshall will be the Auburn commit to watch in this one.

Goshen (4-0) @ Highland Home (4-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. The only two unbeaten teams in the region, Highland Home hosts Goshen Friday as the Flying Squadron look to continue their impressive defensive run. Over the last three games, Jakaleb Faulk and his team have not allowed a point. It's been three shutout victories in a row for Highland Home.

St. Frances (2-2) @ Mater Dei (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 9 p.m. CST Location: Santa Ana Stadium – Santa Ana, Calif. Before the three St. Frances commits — Bryce Deas, Blake Woodby and Wayne Henry — visit Auburn Saturday, it's a west coast trip for a game against powerhouse Mater Dei. Mater Dei features players like Oregon running back commit Jordon Davison and Alabama linebacker commit Abduall Sanders.

Buford (3-1) @ Discovery (0-4) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Discovery Titans Stadium — Lawrenceville, Ga. Devin Williams has yet to play this year, but is inching closer to making his senior debut. Buford is on the road this week against winless Discovery, which has been outscored 164-27.

Niceville (4-0) @ Choctawhatchee (3-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Joe Etheredge Stadium — Fort Walton Beach, Ala. Choctawhatchee suffered its first defeat last week, an overtime loss to Pine Forest on the road. Dante Core and his team will host undefeated Niceville in a non-district game Friday, looking to bounce back from last week's loss.

Ravenwood (4-0) @ Overton (2-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: John Overton Bobcat Stadium Ravenwood and Donovan Starr open up region play this week, traveling to Overton team that's either won its game by one or two scores, or lost by over 40. Starr was a big-time playmaker last week for Ravenwood, recording several receptions and over 50 yards receiving with a couple of touchdowns.

Enterprise (3-1) @ Central (4-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium — Phenix City, Ala. It's a tough road test for Enterprise, facing the undefeated Central Red Devils in Phenix City. Central boasts plenty of talented players, like Alabama OL commit Mal Waldrep and Miami WR commit Daylyn Upshaw, who is beginning to generate increased interest from Auburn. We'll see if Eric Winters and Enterprise can bounce back from a big loss to Auburn last week.

Cass (3-2) @ Cedartown (5-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Cedartown, Ga. Cass is now the losers of two in a row, dropping its game in back-to-back weeks after a 3-0 start. The road back to the win column doesn't get any easier for Kail Ellis and his crew, facing an unbeaten Cedartown team on the road.

Cottage Hill (3-0) @ Excel (2-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Panther Stadium — Excel, Ala Shadarius Toodle and Cottage Hill remain winless through three games, but hope to change that this week on the road against Excel. It's a region contest for the Warriors, who have lost to Excel in the last three contests.

Gulf Shores (1-3) @ Blount (1-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 20 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Harris-Terry Stadium — Prichard, Ala. Finally getting its first win last week, Gulf Shores and Jamichael Garrett look to make it two in a row when traveling to face Blount this week. Gulf Shores leads the series 7-1 all-time and won last year's game 10-0.