Plenty of Auburn commits will once again be in action this week. Two future Tigers are playing Thursday night, a majority will play Friday night and a trio of players have a Saturday matchup against one of top players in the country. Find out game information about each commit below.



Denairius Gray and Chaminade Madonna play Thursday night.

Edison (2-1) @ Chaminade Madonna (1-2) Date: Thursday, Sept. 12 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Vince Zappone Field — Hollywood, Fla. Chaminade Madonna will try to make it two in a row following its win over American Heritage last week, a big-time victory to give the Lions their first win. This week they'll face Edison, which is led defensively by Maryland commit and four-star cornerback Jett White. Denairius Gray has scored a touchdown in two out of the three games for Chaminade Madonna, so he'll look to find the end zone again this week.

Mortimer Jordan (0-3) @ Parker (3-0) Date: Thursday, Sept. 12 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium It's a tough road trip for Mortimer Jordan, facing Parker for the sixth time in school history. all five previous games have gone in favor of Jourdin Crawford and Parker, with the Thundering Herd winning last year's contest 62-28. Crawford is coming off his best game last week, recording 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Kinston (1-2) @ Elba (1-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Elba, Ala. Alvin Henderson is coming off a record-setting week last week with 10 touchdowns, bringing his season total to 18. It could be another monster week for Henderson, as Elba faces a Kinston team that gave up 72 points a couple weeks ago.

Milton (3-0) @ Blessed Trinity (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Blessed Trinity H.S. — Roswell, Ga. One team will drop its first game of the season as Milton heads to Blessed Trinity Friday. Ryan Ghea hasn't been incredibly involved in the passing game this season, recording just two catches on the season. We'll see what his role is as Milton tries to remain unbeaten on the road.

Morrow (1-1) @ McIntosh (1-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: McIntosh High School — Peachtree City, Ga. Hollis Davidson left his game early a couple weeks ago with an arm injury, but coming off a bye week Davidson should be good to go for McIntosh. The Chiefs have dropped two games in a row, outscored 92-22 in the two games. They'll look to get back on track this week against Morrow, which hasn't played a game since Aug. 23, following a postponement and a bye week.

Dallas County (2-1) @ Southside (1-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Selma, Ala. Following a win against Carver Birmingham, Derick Smith and Southside have been stomped on in the two games since. The Panthers have scored eight points total in their last two games, which isn't a recipe for success. Southside hosts Dallas County Friday, which averages nearly 12 points allowed per game, so it may be tough for Smith to get going.

Langston Hughes (2-1) @ Banneker (2-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 TIme: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Trojan Stadium — College Park, Ga. Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes suffered their first loss of the season last week, a tough one against Douglas County. They'll try to get get back on track against Banneker in its first region game of the year.

South Rowan (1-1) @ Brown (1-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Kannapolis Memorial Stadium — Kannapolis, N.C. Brown and Tai Buster opened its season with two straight home games and a bye week, finally getting its home opener this week against South Rowan. Both teams won their opener but dropped last week's contest.

J.A.G. (0-2) @ Opelika (2-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. It was a tough loss last week for Opelika and Malik Autry, which suffered its first loss of the season to Auburn Friday. This week is a good opportunity for a bounce back week, as the Bulldogs host J.A.G., which hasn't been competitive in two games this year. J.A.G. lost its first game by 44 and was shut out last week 46-0 by Carver Montgomery. Autry could be set up for a solid performance.

Spanish Fort (3-0) @ Saraland (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartans Stadium — Saraland, Ala. It's a Class 6A Region 1 matchup this week between a couple unbeaten teams, as Saraland and Antonio Coleman host Spanish Fort. Saraland is 5-8 all-time against Spanish Fort, but the Spartans have won the last three games against the Bulls. The winner of this game will take over sole possession of first in the region.

Oak Mountain (2-1) @ Thompson (2-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Warriors Stadium — Alabaster, Ala. The Thompson trio (Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire) is back in action this week against Oak Mountain, a team that the Warriors demolished last season by 61 points. This season, Oak Mountain is averaging just over 34 points per game on offense, while giving up just over 27 points per game on defense.

Fenwick (2-0) @ Joliet Catholic (1-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Joliet Catholic Academy — Joliet, Illi. Fenwick hits the road this week for the second time this season, as Nathaniel Marshall and the Friars look for their third win. Meanwhile, Joliet Catholic got shutout last week 17-0 and is hoping to bounce back offensively.

Zion Chapel (2-1) @ Highland Home (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Not much has worked for opponents of Highland Home this season, which has posted shutouts in two straight games. Jakaleb Faulk is expected to return to the field this week after missing last week with an injury. Along with Louisville commit CJ May, the Flying Squadron will look to dominate Zion Chapel defensively.

Buford (2-1) @ Douglas County (4-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Douglasville, Ga. Another Auburn commit returns to Douglas County, after Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes suffered a defeat at the hand of the Tigers last week. This week its Devin Williams and Buford. Williams is still looking to make his season debut, as the four-star cornerback is recovering from an injury.

Choctawatchee (3-0) @ Pine Forest (1-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Lon R. Wise Stadium — Pensacola, Fla. It's been a strong start to the season for Dante Core and Choctawhatchee this year. The Indians are 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and a strong defense is a big reason for that. Through three games, only Gulf Shores put points on the board, and that was only seven points. Facing an offensively weak Pine Forest team, Choctawhatchee is expected to take this one.

Smyrna (1-2) @ Ravenwood (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Raptor Stadium – Brentwood, Tenn. Ravenwood avoided a bump in the road last week, as Donovan Starr's team won by its most narrow margin yet last week. Still unbeaten, the Raptors host Smyrna this week, which won its first game last Friday.

Auburn (3-0) @ Enterprise (3-0) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Enterprise, Ala. It's a big-time region clash Friday in Enterprise, as Eric Winters and the Wildcats host the undefeated Auburn Tigers. Winters' team and the defense will be tasked with slowing down 2026 running back Omar Mabson, who holds plenty of SEC offers, including one from Auburn.

Hiram (1-3) @ Cass (3-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Doug Cochran Stadium — White, Ga. As Kail Ellis talked about after the Cal loss, football is football and losses happened. That's what happened with Cass last week, which lost big to North Cobb. The Colonels will try to bounce back against Hiram, which has had its struggles this season. Hiram's dropped three games in a row, giving up 49, 45 and 38 points in that span. Led by West Virginia commit Brodie McWhorter, Cass' offense could be primed for a breakout.

Gulf Shores (0-3) @ McGill-Toolen (2-1) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Lipscomb Park — Mobile, Ala. Originally set to be in Gulf Shores, the game between Gulf Shores and McGill-Toolen was moved to Mobile earlier this week. Gulf Shores and Jamichael Garrett are still seeking their first win of the season, while McGill-Toolen is hoping to remain unbeaten in region play.

Lee (0-3) @ Mae Jemison (1-2) Date: Friday, Sept. 13 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Louis Crews Stadium — Huntsville, Ala. The Mae Jemison offense struggled in its first two games, putting up six points in both contests, before breaking out for 33 points last week against Hazel Green en route to its first win. The Jaguars, along with defensive end commit Hezekiah Harris, will look to make it two wins in a row against a winless Lee team.