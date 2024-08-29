There's a lot of excitement around this weekend. Yes, it's nearly time for Auburn Tiger football, but members of the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes have already hit the field. They'll be back in action this week, beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday. Here's game information for each Auburn commit for this week.

Jakaleb Faulk has a Thursday night game in Troy. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

Highland Home (1-0) @ Charles Henderson (1-0) Date: Thursday, Aug. 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium — Troy, Ala. This will be the first time that Highland Home plays Charles Henderson since 2004, where the Flying Squadron were defeated 42-0. This is a 5A school hosting a 2A school, but Highland Home's strong defense of Jakaleb Faulk and Louisville commit CJ May will look to even things up and take home a win.

Thompson (0-1) @ Lipscomb Academy (0-1) Date: Thursday, Aug. 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Lipscomb Academy Athletic Complex — Nashville, Tenn. The Thompson trio is back for another Thursday contest, this time taking to the road to face the Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. Auburn's two defensive commits on the Warriors, Jared Smith and Anquon Fegans, are coming off huge games. Meanwhile, John McGuire started the season perfect on PAT attempts and will look to handle the special teams duties cleanly. Lipscomb Academy has several next-level players on its roster, highlighted by Rivals250 safety and LSU commit CJ Jimcoily, Colorado commit Chancey Gooden and West Virginia commit Amir Leonard Jean-Charles.

Glenwood (1-0) @ Elba (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Elba, Ala. Alvin Henderson performed exactly how he was expected to perform last week and the expectations are much of the same this week, as Elba hosts Glenwood for the first time. Henderson is the leader of the Tigers' offense and is likely primed for another huge performance.

Alpharetta (0-2) @ Milton (2-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Eagle Stadium — Milton, Ga. Get ready for a rivalry game as unbeaten Milton and Ryan Ghea hosts winless Alpharetta Friday night. Milton's had two big wins back-to-back to start its season, while Alpharetta's season is off to an abysmal start. Alpharetta's been outscored 114-10 in two games thus far, so expect Milton to be a heavy favorite in this one.

McIntosh (1-1) @ Hillgrove (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Hillgrove High School Stadium — Powder Springs, Ga. Hollis Davidson and McIntosh hit the road for the second time in three weeks Friday, as they travel to Powder Springs to face Hillgrove. McIntosh is coming off a non-competitive loss, so the Chiefs will look to get back in the win column. Davidson's recorded at least 80 yards receiving in his first two games and will look to continue his nice start.

Selma (2-0) @ Southside (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Selma, Ala. There's something fun about rivalry games this early in the season. That's exactly what Derick Smith has when Southside hosts Selma Friday. Southside's been on the wrong side of this series, dropping 32 of the 41 contests to Saints. However, Southside's stepped it up recently and won three of the last four. Smith will certainly be the best player on the field Friday, look for the Panthers to make it four of the last five if Smith has a good game.

Buckhorn (1-0) @ Athens (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Athens Stadium — Athens, Ala. Athens was victorious in its first game of the season, as Spencer Dowland and his team took down fellow Auburn commit Hezekiah Harris and Mae Jemison last week. This Friday, Athens has its home opener set against Buckhorn. Dowland is looking to improve on a couple of things heading into this week, like finishing his blocks and being more aggressive.

Brown (1-0) @ Northwest Cabarrus (0-1) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Trojan Stadium — Concord, N.C. Brown hits the road for the second straight week to continue its season, which started with a win last week. Meanwhile, its opponent this week, Northwest Cabarrus, is looking to find the win column for the first time. Auburn offensive line commit Tai Buster will be in action for Brown.

Bixby (0-0) @ Owasso (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Owasso Stadium — Owasso, Ok. Broderick Shull's only experienced one loss in his high school career. Bixby will seek its 11th consecutive appearance in a state title game and third straight title this season, as its gone 74-2 over the last six seasons. The Spartans open their 2024 campaign on the road against Owasso, and the two met twice last season. In both contests, regular season and postseason, Bixby crushed Owasso and it wasn't close. Owasso's team is headlined by 2026 four-star defensive lineman Tajh Overton.

Burke County (2-0) vs. Benedictine Military School (0-2) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Savannah, Ga. It's been a rough start to the season for Jacobe Ward and Benedictine, which lost by one last week to Buford and dropped to 0-2 this season. They'll try to right the ship this week, but it doesn't get any easier playing a Burke County team that's outscored opponents 96-15 in two games.

Callaway, Ga. (0-1) @ Opelika (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bulldog Stadium — Opelika, Ala. Opelika gets its home opener underway Friday against Callaway (Ga.) and Malik Autry is looking to build off last week's performance. It wasn't his best game statistically, recording three tackles and two tackles for loss, but this week could be a big game for Autry, as Callaway's offense only mustered up seven points in its season opener.

Parker (1-0) @ Mountain Brook (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Mountain Brook, Ala. Parker got its first win over Mountain Brook last season in seven contests and will look to make it two in a row Friday. The Thundering Herd are led by a strong defense consisting of Auburn commit Jourdin Crawford, Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord, Miami commit Tim Merritt, Washington commit Caleb Smith and 2026 prospect Vodney Cleveland.

Blount (0-1) @ Saraland (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartans Stadium — Saraland, Ala. Saraland won a close one last week over 4A powerhouse Jackson and will host a region game against Blount this Friday. The Spartans' team, despite losing Alabama signee Ryan Williams, is still loaded with talent. Auburn commit Antonio Coleman headlines the defense, while Texas commit KJ Lacey and Ole Miss commit Dillon Alfred highlight the offense.

Fenwick (0-0) @ Oak Park-River Forest (0-0) Date: Saturday, Aug. 31 Time: 1:30 p.m. CST Location: OPRFHS Stadium — Oak Park, Illi. The newest member of Auburn's 2025 class, Nathaniel "Nate" Marshall, gets his senior season underway Saturday. Formerly a Michigan pledge, Auburn flipped the high four-star from the Wolverines last week and the No. 1 defensive end in the country will get his senior season started on the road, as Fenwick travels to face Oak Park-River Forest.

Choctawhatchee (1-0) @ Navarre (0-1) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Bennett C. Russell Stadium — Navarre, Fla. Choctawhatchee is on the road for the second straight week to begin its season, as cornerback commit Dante Core will play his final season with Indians after transferring. It got started in a big way last week, as Choctawhatchee defeated the defending Alabama 5A champions, Gulf Shores, in blowout fashion. Facing a Navarre team that was shutout 33-0 in its week one game, expect another big win in favor of the Indians.

Ravenwood (1-0) @ Cane Ridge (0-1) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Cane Ridge Raven Stadium — Nashville, Tenn. It was a huge week one win for Donovan Starr and Ravenwood last week, as the Raptors took down 22-time state champion Alcoa to open up the season. Ravenwood continues its road trip to start the season Friday, as it travels to winless Cane Ridge, which was crushed 50-0 in its opener.

Pike Road (0-1) @ Enterprise (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Enterprise, Ala. Friday will mark the first time that Enterprise and Pike Road have met on the gridiron, with safety commit Eric Winters looking to play another big role in leading the Wildcats to a win. He's a threat to Pike Road on both sides of the ball; Winters recorded a catch, a carry and an interception all last week.

St. Frances (1-0) @ St. Joseph Regional (0-0) Date: Saturday, Aug. 31 Time: Noon CST Location: Tony Karcich Field — Montvale, N.J. None of Auburn's three commits from St. Frances will be at Auburn's game Saturday — they'll have their own game to play. Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas and Wayne Henry will travel to face Penn State commit Jahmir Joseph and St. Joseph Regional in a midday kickoff.

Chaminade-Madonna (0-1) @ Blanche Ely (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Robert L. Williams Stadium — Pompano Beach, Fla. It was a tough loss last week for Chaminade-Madonna, which fell to California's St. John Bosco by seven points in a nationally-televised game where Denairius Gray had a receiving touchdown. They'll look to bounce back this week on the road against Blanche Ely, which put up 70 points in its season opener.

Adairsville (2-0) @ Cass (2-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Cass Stadium — White, Ga. Two opponents have faced Cass this season and two opponents have failed to keep it close, as Kail Ellis and the Colonels have started 2-0 to start the season. So have the Tigers out of Adairsville, which have not started 3-0 since 2021 and are looking to avenge a 40-21 loss to Cass last season.

Satsuma (1-0) @ Cottage Hill Christian (0-1) Date: Friday, Aug. 30 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Kingdom Stadium — Mobile, Ala. Despite a monster performance by Shadarius Toodle last week, Cottage Hill Christian couldn't come up with a win in its opener. The Warriors will try again this week hosting Satsuma, which won big in its opener, 43-6.