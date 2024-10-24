Auburn commits in action: Week 10

Auburn commits are back at it again. Some commits are playing in their final game of the regular season, while others still have a couple of games. Three commits will play Thursday night, while every other commit takes the field on Friday. Here's where to find every Auburn commit in action this week.

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Northview (1-7) @ Southwest Dekalb (5-3) Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: North DeKalb Stadium – Chamblee, Ga. Winners of two in a row and coming off a bye week, Southwest Dekalb and Samuel Turner take on one-win Northview in a Thursday night contest. Northview gives up nearly 40 points per game, so it could be a night for Turner to get plenty of touches.

Parker (8-1) @ Woodlawn (0-8) Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Lawson Field — Birmingham, Ala. This Thursday matchup is as lopsided as they come. One one sideline is Parker, along with Auburn commit Jourdin Crawford, holding eight wins and a region championship thus far to show for the season. Meanwhile, Woodlawn's lost all eight games its played. The Colonels haven't been close to a win all season, they've lost ever game by at least two possessions. Expect Crawford and Parker to dominate on the road.

Highland Home (9-0) @ Calhoun (2-6) Date: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Samuel Bruce Stadium — Letohatchee, Ala. Jakaleb Faulk and Highland Home are going for the undefeated season Thursday night, traveling to Calhoun. It's not just been an unbeaten season for the Flying Squadron, it's been a dominate one. Every game has been a blowout, with the smallest margin of victory 24 points this season.

George County (5-3) @ West Harrison (4-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: WHHS Football Field — Gulfport, Miss. In two games back from injury, Deuce Knight has been everything as advertised. He's led his team to two wins, throwing for over 500 yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception. He'll look to make it three in a row as George County travels to West Harrison this week.

Florala (7-2) @ Elba (7-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Tiger Stadium — Elba, Ala. It's the final regular season game for Alvin Henderson this week, as Elba hosts Florala. Elba is still alive in the hunt for a region championship, but would need McKenzie to lose this week as well. Henderson went off last year against Florala, as he tallied 355 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in the contest.

Johns Creek (0-8) @ Milton (8-0) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Eagle Stadium — Milton, Ga. Ryan Ghea and Milton take on winless Johns Creek this week, so the Eagles are heavily favored in this one. The Johns Creek defense has struggled all year to slow down opponents, giving up an average of over 40 points per game. It could give Ghea, who's tallied just over 100 yards receiving this season, an opportunity to get more involved in the pass game

Dutchtown (4-4) @ McIntosh (3-5) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: McIntosh Chiefs Stadium — Peachtree City, Ga. McIntosh has not won back-to-back games this season, but this Friday provides another opportunity for Hollis Davidson and the Chiefs. They'll host Dutchtown, which after a 2-4 start, has won two in a row and will be looking to extend that streak to three. Davidson is 108 yards receiving away from the 500 mark this season.

Southside (6-2) @ Thorsby (4-4) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Susan Bentley Field — Thorsby, Ala. Winners of six in a row, Southside's offense has been unstoppable lately with Derick Smith leading the charge. Southside would need unbeaten Thomasville to drop its final two games to have a chance at winning the region. They'll face Thorsby on the road this week.

Decatur (2-7) @ Athens (6-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Athens Stadium — Athens, Ala. Spencer Dowland and Athens host Decatur this week, as Athens plays its final home game of the regular season. The Golden Eagles don't have a shot at winning the region, but will look to finish the season strong ahead of the playoffs.

Morrow (2-5) @ Langston Hughes (7-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga. Aside from a road loss to Douglas County, it's been smooth sailing this season for Langston Hughes and offensive line commit Tavaris Dice. The Panthers have won five in a row and two of their last three games have been shutouts, out-scoring their opponents by a combined score of 143-7 in their last three. They'll face Morrow this week, which has struggled on offense this year, averaging around 14 points per game.

Mooresville (7-1) @ A.L. Brown (4-4) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Kannapolis Memorial Stadium — Kannapolis, N.C. It's an opportunity for an upset this week for Tai Buster and Brown, which hosts 7-1 Mooresville. Every win for Mooresville has been by double figures, with only one team able to not just keep it close, but also win against the Blue Devils. Brown will look to be the second team this Friday.

Mustang (5-2) @ Bixby (6-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Bixby, Ok. Since its opening loss to Owasso, Broderick Shull and Bixby have demolished every opponent throughout its six-game win streak. The Spartans have put up 49, 85 and 56 points in their last three games, with Mustang the opponent this week.

Perry (6-2) @ Benedictine (4-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Savannah, Ga. Following a shutout last week, Jacobe Ward and Benedictine host Perry for a region contest. Perry is 3-0 in the region, winning all three by double figures. Benedictine will look to put a stop to that at home.

Cass (5-4) @ Allatoona (4-5) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Buccaneer Cobb EMC Stadium — Acworth, Ga. It's the final game of the regular season for Cass and Kail Ellis, as the Colonels seek to finish the year with a winning record. They'll have to do so away from home, traveling to face Allatoona, which is riding a two-game losing streak into the contest.

Opelika (8-1) @ Carver (5-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Cramton Bowl — Montgomery, Ala. Defensive line commit Malik Autry and Opelika travel to the state's capitol to face Alabama running back commit Anthony Rogers and Carver in a region contest. Carver has been eliminated from winning the region, but Opelika's hopes rely on Auburn HS losing out. The Bulldogs are coming off wins against Enterprise and Central, so Opelika has plenty of momentum heading into this one.

Saraland (8-0) @ Theodore (4-4) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: C.A. Douglas Field — Theodore, Ala. With the region already clinched, Antonio Coleman and Saraland will look to finish the regular season without a loss when they travel to face Theodore. Theodore is riding a three-game win streak, including a win over 2026 Auburn commit Jamichael Garrett and Gulf Shores last week.

Carmel (3-5) @ Fenwick (6-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7:30 p.m. CST Location: Oak Park Stadium — Oak Park, Illi. In the final game of the regular season for Nathaniel Marshall and Fenwick, they'll host Carmel, which is on a three-game losing streak heading into the game.

Prattville (4-4) @ Thompson (6-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Warrior Stadium — Alabaster, Ala. Auburn's trio of Thompson commits are wrapping up the regular season this week, hosting Prattville in a region contest. The Warriors lost to Hoover last week, as the Bucs claimed the region, but Thompson will try to build some momentum before beginning their playoff run. Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire will all suit up for Thompson.

Osceola (6-2) @ Lake Wales (5-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Legion Field — Lake Wales, Fla. Osceola rides a three-game win streak into its road contest against Lake Wales, as Elijah Melendez takes the field for the Kowboys. This will be just the third home game for Lake Wales this season, but the previous two games have been shutout victories.

Fort Walton Beach (3-5) @ Choctawhatchee (6-2) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Joe Etheridge Stadium — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Dante Core and Choctawhatchee take on his former team this week, as Fort Walton Beach heads across town. Choctawhatchee is winners of its last three games, while Fort Walton Beach is the complete opposite — they've lost three in a row.

Ravenwood (8-0) @ Oakland (8-0) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Ray Hughes Stadium — Murfreesboro, Tenn. It's a battle of unbeaten Friday night when Donovan Starr and Ravenwood travel to Murfreesboro and face Oakland. Ravenwood's defense has been on another level this season, as the Raptors give up an average of five points a game. However, they'll face a powerful Oakland offense that scores 41 points per game.

Smiths Station (0-9) @ Enterprise (5-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Enterprise, Ala. Eric Winters and Enterprise are back at home this week and will face winless Smiths Station. The Panthers have lost their last two games by a combined score of 118-6. It's been that kind of season.

St. Frances (5-3) @ Clearwater Central Catholic (7-1) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: James Brian Thomas Stadium — Clearwater, Fla. Auburn's three commits on St. Frances — Bryce Deas, Blake Woodby and Wayne Henry — are back in action this week, traveling to the Sunshine State. They'll face Clearwater Central Catholic, which would be unbeaten if not for a bump in the road last week.

Cardinal Gibbons (5-2) @ Chaminade-Madonna (7-2) Date: Friday: Oct 25. Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Vince Zappone Field — Hollywood, Fla. Following the two losses that Chaminade Madonna started the year with, the Lions have turned it into a seven-game win streak. Their final game of the regular season is a home contest against Cardinal Gibbons, which is on a four-game win streak. Denairius Gray will be in action for Chaminade Madonna.

Cottage Hill Christian (2-6) @ Flomaton (4-4) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Hurricane Field — Flomaton, Ala. It's been a rocky season for Cottage Hill, but the Warriors and Shadarius Toodle found win No. 2 last week. They'll look to make it two wins in a row on the road against Flomaton in a region contest.

Gulf Shores (2-6) @ Baldwin County (1-7) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Simmons Field — Bay Minette, Ala. Following last season's state championship run, it's been a less-than-optimal year for Gulf Shores. Nonetheless, Jamichael Garrett is still producing and will look to lead the Dolphins to a road win over Baldwin County this Friday. Baldwin County's only win this season was against winless Murphy.

Mae Jemison (3-6) @ Gadsden City (5-3) Date: Friday, Oct. 25 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Titan Stadium — Gadsden, Ala. Auburn commit Hezekiah Harris takes the field for the final time this regular season as Mae Jemison travels to Gadsden City. Gadsden City had a four-game win streak in the middle of the season, but have since lost two in a row.