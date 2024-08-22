Last week had a few games for Auburn commits. This week has it all. Every single Auburn commit in the 2025 and 2026 classes have games this week, with a couple facing off and a nationally broadcast game for some others. Here's where each Auburn commit is in action this week, with game information and notes on their games. Note: Series histories found via ahsfhs.com

Anquon Fegans will start his senior season Thursday night. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Grayson (0-1) @ Thompson (0-0) — ESPN2 Date: Thursday, Aug. 22 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Warriors Stadium — Alabaster, Ala. In a nationally broadcast game on ESPN2, Grayson (Ga.) travels to face three Auburn commits on Thompson. Safety Anquon Fegans, defensive end Jared Smith and specialist John McGuire will all get their senior seasons underway on primetime. This will be the first meeting between the two programs, as Grayson features elite prospects and Auburn targets like Anthony Davis, Tyler Atkinson and Joseph Mbatchou.

Ramsay (0-0) @ Parker (0-0) Date: Thursday, Aug. 22 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Parker and defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford opens the season against cross-town rival and state runner-up Ramsay Thursday night from the Magic City. The Thundering Herd have faired well agains the Rams in recent years, winning the last three matchups. Crawford is coming off a junior season where he recorded 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

Elba (0-0) @ Luverne (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Glenn Daniel Stadium — Luverne, Ala. Alvin Henderson is coming off an impressive and record-breaking junior season, where he recorded over 3,500 yards rushing and 61 touchdowns for Elba. The Tigers start their season on the road against Luverne, the first matchup between the two schools since 2017.

Milton (1-0) @ American Heritage (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Heritage Field — Plantation, Fla. It's a journey across state lines for tight end Ryan Ghea, as the Milton Eagles are looking to start their season 2-0 after defeating Buford last week. Ghea is looking to get a bit more involved in the passing game this week, as he served more as a blocker in the opener.

Sandy Creek (1-0) @ McIntosh (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Chiefs Stadium — Peachtree City, Ga. Hollis Davidson is coming off an impressive opening game, where McIntosh shut out Fayette County 56-0 and he had five catches, 85 yards receiving and a touchdown. He'll look to build off that performance when McIntosh hosts Sandy Creek, which also won its first game.

Selma (0-0) @ Southside (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Selma, Ala. Alabama flip Derick Smith gets his senior season started with rivalry game, as Southside hosts Selma to begin the year. Southside is just 9-32 all-time against Selma, but have won three of the last four. Smith's had over 1,000 yards rushing and over 1,400 yards receiving as a junior, so look for him to put together another insane year.

Athens (0-0) @ Mae Jemison (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Louis Crews Stadium — Huntsville, Ala. This matchup features two Auburn commits that could go head-to-head up front. Offensive lineman Spencer Dowland and Athens travel to face 2026 defensive end Hezekiah Harris and Mae Jemison to open the season. The two teams will meet for the third time in as many years Friday night, as Mae Jemison still seeks its first victory in the series, entering 0-2 against Athens.

Mays (1-0) @ Langston Hughes (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga. Following a week one win over Westlake, Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes look to keep the good times rolling when they host Mays on Friday. Mays opened its season with a road win last week, as both teams enter the contest 1-0.

Brown (0-0) @ West Rowan (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: West Rowan HS — Mount Ulla, N.C. Offensive line commit Tai Buster will get his senior season started on the road, as Brown travels to face West Rowan. The two teams played each other in the opener last year, as Brown came out victorious 38-27.

Bixby (0-0) @ Owasso (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Owasso Stadium — Owasso, Ok. Broderick Shull's only experienced one loss in his high school career. Bixby will seek its 11th consecutive appearance in a state title game and third straight title this season, as its gone 74-2 over the last six seasons. The Spartans open their 2024 campaign on the road against Owasso, and the two met twice last season. In both contests, regular season and postseason, Bixby crushed Owasso and it wasn't close.

Benedictine Military School (1-0) @ Buford (0-1) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Tom Riden Football Stadium — Buford, Ga. Another game that features Auburn commits on opposing sidelines, Jacobe Ward and Benedictine will travel to face Devin Williams and Buford. Williams missed last week's game against Milton and is expected to be out for a few more games. Meanwhile, Ward will be tasked with helping slow down Auburn target Bryce Perry-Wright on the Buford defensive line.

Opelika (0-0) @ Benjamin Russell (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium — Alexander City, Ala. Malik Autry will get his senior season underway on the road as Opelika takes on Benjamin Russell to open the year. Benjamin Russell, whose offense is highlighted by 2026 wide receiver Cederian Morgan, faces Opelika for the first time since 2019 and lead the all-time series 37-34.

Jackson (0-0) @ Saraland (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartans Stadium — Saraland, Ala. Saraland fell just shy of a state title last season, so defensive lineman Antonio Coleman and the Spartans will look to finish the job this year. They'll open their season against one of the best 4A teams in the state, as Jackson travels to Saraland. Jackson, although just 4A, has plenty of D-1 talent on its roster. Quarterback Landon Duckworth and safety Jamarrion Gordon are both in the Rivals250 in the 2026 class. Plus, the Aggies have a 2027 running back named Ezavier Crowell that's already been offered by Auburn, among others.

Straughn (0-0) @ Highland Home (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Jakaleb Faulk and Highland Home open their season against Straughn, a school that the Flying Squadron haven't faced in over 20 years. Highland Home returns Faulk, along with Louisville commit CJ May on defense, as it seeks to win its first state title.

Tate (0-0) @ Fort Walton Beach (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: Steve Riggs Stadium — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Fort Walton Beach missed out on the playoffs last season and it's only getting tougher. The Vikings moved up from the 3S classification into the 4A classification for this fall and will start their season off at home against Tate. Auburn cornerback commit Dante Core will be the one in action for Fort Walton Beach, finishing last season with 22 tackles, on tackle for loss and two interceptions.

Ravenwood (0-0) @ Alcoa (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Bill Bailey Stadium — Alcoa, Tenn. Donovan Starr and Ravenwood open up their season against one of Tennessee's biggest powerhouses, Alcoa. It's the second straight year that Ravenwood opens its season against Alcoa, which has won nine state titles in a row. Yes, that's correct, the Tornados have won every state title since 2015 and hold 22 titles as a school.

Enterprise (0-0) @ Andalusia (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Memorial Stadium — Andalusia, Ala. Newly-minted Rivals100 safety Eric Winters and Enterprise hit the road to face Andalusia in their season opener, as Enterprise has a trio of playmakers on defense. Ohio State commit Zion Grady and Kentucky commit Andrew Purcell also make up the Wildcats' defense, as they'll face Andalusia for the first time since 1976.

Model (1-0) @ Cass (1-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Cass Stadium — White, Ga. Kail Ellis had a strong outing to start his junior season, as the center had 100% snap efficiency and didn't allow a sack in the opener. Cass continues its season with a home game against Model Friday, which won by seven last week over Sonoraville.

Washington County (0-0) @ Cottage Hill Christian Academy (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Kingdom Stadium — Mobile, Ala. Auburn's highest-rated commit in the 2026 class, Shadarius Toodle, gets his junior season underway Friday as Cottage Hill Christian Academy faces Washington County. This is the third time the two schools have played each other, with Cottage Hill taking both previous games. Toodle finished his sophomore season with 103 tackles and 10 sacks.

Choctawhatchee (Fla.) (0-0) @ Gulf Shores (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 23 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium — Gulf Shores, Ala. Gulf Shores and Jamichael Garrett will host Choctawhatchee (Fla.) to open the season in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Dolphins were a flawless 15-0 last season, capturing their first Alabama 4A title in Tuscaloosa. Garrett will look to have another strong season, as he finished his sophomore campaign with 87 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.