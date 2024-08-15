PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Auburn commits in action: Week 0

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Finally, the sentence we've been waiting months to see.

Football is back this week.

Although Auburn doesn't kick off against Alabama A&M for a couple more weeks, some future Tigers will take the field Friday for their first game. With the state of Georgia beginning its season this week, five Auburn commits have games.

Here's which Auburn commits will be in action, game info and some other notes about the matchups.

Ryan Ghea and Milton are looking to defend a state title this season.
Ryan Ghea and Milton are looking to defend a state title this season.
Advertisement

Buford (0-0) @ Milton (0-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Eagle Stadium — Milton, Ga.

This matchup features tight end commit Ryan Ghea (Milton) and cornerback commit Devin Williams (Buford), although Williams has been ruled out for the contest with an injury.

Milton won the state championship for Class 7A in Georgia last year, while Buford was eliminated in the third round. It's the first time the two teams have faced each other since 2019 and it's set to be a game with loads of talent on display.

Milton's roster consists of standouts like Ghea, Florida State commit CJ Wiley, Georgia commit Ethan Barbour, and Clemson commit Brayden Jacobs, who transferred from Buford this summer.

Buford features USC commit Jadon Perlotte and some big names in the 2026 class, like running back Tyriq Green, safety Nassir McCoy and defensive line Bryce Perry-Wright.

McIntosh (0-0) @ Fayette County (0-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Tiger Stadium — Fayetteville, Ga.

These two teams will start their seasons against each other for the third consecutive year Friday. McIntosh has won the previous three matchups, as Auburn tight end commit Hollis Davidson headlines the Chiefs' squad.

Davidson had three catches for 37 yards receiving in the matchup last year, finishing the season with 30 receptions, 436 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He'll look for a strong start to his senior campaign Friday.

Westlake (0-0) @ Langston Hughes (0-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga.

Auburn offensive line commit Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes will take the field against Westlake to kick off their season. Several 2026 Auburn targets — tight end Xavier Tiller and running back Carsyn Baker — also make up the offense.

Meanwhile, Westlake has a talented wide receiver that Auburn still keeps in touch with, Tennessee commit Travis Smith Jr.

Cass (0-0) vs. Callaway (0-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 16

Time: 5 p.m. EST

Location: Barron Stadium — Rome, Ga.

Auburn's 2026 class is already six deep and offensive lineman Kail Ellis is leading the charge on the offensive line. He'll play center for Cass, which also has Appalachian State DL commit Kaden Ellis, West Virginia QB commit Brody McWhorter and former Arkansas OL commit Bear McWhorter on its roster.

They'll face Callaway in the Cory Kell and Dave Hunter Classic from Rome, Ga., in a neutral site contest to get their season underway.

The following players will begin their seasons next week.

2025: RB Alvin Henderson, WR Derick Smith, OL Spencer Dowland, OL Tai Buster, OL Broderick Shull, DL Malik Autry, DL Jourdin Crawford, DL Antonio Coleman, DE Jared Smith, LB Jakaleb Faulk, LB Bryce Deas, CB Dante Core, CB Donovan Starr, CB Blake Woodby, S Eric Winters, S Anquon Fegans, K John McGuire.

2026: WR Denairius Gray, LB Shadarius Toodle, LB Jamichael Garrett, DE Hezekiah Harris, DB Wayne Henry.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXVidXJuLWNvbW1pdHMtaW4tYWN0aW9uLXdlZWstMCIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVi dXJuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYXVidXJuLWNvbW1pdHMtaW4tYWN0 aW9uLXdlZWstMCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==