Auburn commits in action: Week 0
Finally, the sentence we've been waiting months to see.
Football is back this week.
Although Auburn doesn't kick off against Alabama A&M for a couple more weeks, some future Tigers will take the field Friday for their first game. With the state of Georgia beginning its season this week, five Auburn commits have games.
Here's which Auburn commits will be in action, game info and some other notes about the matchups.
Buford (0-0) @ Milton (0-0)
Date: Friday, Aug. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Location: Eagle Stadium — Milton, Ga.
This matchup features tight end commit Ryan Ghea (Milton) and cornerback commit Devin Williams (Buford), although Williams has been ruled out for the contest with an injury.
Milton won the state championship for Class 7A in Georgia last year, while Buford was eliminated in the third round. It's the first time the two teams have faced each other since 2019 and it's set to be a game with loads of talent on display.
Milton's roster consists of standouts like Ghea, Florida State commit CJ Wiley, Georgia commit Ethan Barbour, and Clemson commit Brayden Jacobs, who transferred from Buford this summer.
Buford features USC commit Jadon Perlotte and some big names in the 2026 class, like running back Tyriq Green, safety Nassir McCoy and defensive line Bryce Perry-Wright.
McIntosh (0-0) @ Fayette County (0-0)
Date: Friday, Aug. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Location: Tiger Stadium — Fayetteville, Ga.
These two teams will start their seasons against each other for the third consecutive year Friday. McIntosh has won the previous three matchups, as Auburn tight end commit Hollis Davidson headlines the Chiefs' squad.
Davidson had three catches for 37 yards receiving in the matchup last year, finishing the season with 30 receptions, 436 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He'll look for a strong start to his senior campaign Friday.
Westlake (0-0) @ Langston Hughes (0-0)
Date: Friday, Aug. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga.
Auburn offensive line commit Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes will take the field against Westlake to kick off their season. Several 2026 Auburn targets — tight end Xavier Tiller and running back Carsyn Baker — also make up the offense.
Meanwhile, Westlake has a talented wide receiver that Auburn still keeps in touch with, Tennessee commit Travis Smith Jr.
Cass (0-0) vs. Callaway (0-0)
Date: Friday, Aug. 16
Time: 5 p.m. EST
Location: Barron Stadium — Rome, Ga.
Auburn's 2026 class is already six deep and offensive lineman Kail Ellis is leading the charge on the offensive line. He'll play center for Cass, which also has Appalachian State DL commit Kaden Ellis, West Virginia QB commit Brody McWhorter and former Arkansas OL commit Bear McWhorter on its roster.
They'll face Callaway in the Cory Kell and Dave Hunter Classic from Rome, Ga., in a neutral site contest to get their season underway.
The following players will begin their seasons next week.
2025: RB Alvin Henderson, WR Derick Smith, OL Spencer Dowland, OL Tai Buster, OL Broderick Shull, DL Malik Autry, DL Jourdin Crawford, DL Antonio Coleman, DE Jared Smith, LB Jakaleb Faulk, LB Bryce Deas, CB Dante Core, CB Donovan Starr, CB Blake Woodby, S Eric Winters, S Anquon Fegans, K John McGuire.
2026: WR Denairius Gray, LB Shadarius Toodle, LB Jamichael Garrett, DE Hezekiah Harris, DB Wayne Henry.