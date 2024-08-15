Finally, the sentence we've been waiting months to see. Football is back this week. Although Auburn doesn't kick off against Alabama A&M for a couple more weeks, some future Tigers will take the field Friday for their first game. With the state of Georgia beginning its season this week, five Auburn commits have games. Here's which Auburn commits will be in action, game info and some other notes about the matchups.

Ryan Ghea and Milton are looking to defend a state title this season.

Buford (0-0) @ Milton (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST Location: Eagle Stadium — Milton, Ga. This matchup features tight end commit Ryan Ghea (Milton) and cornerback commit Devin Williams (Buford), although Williams has been ruled out for the contest with an injury. Milton won the state championship for Class 7A in Georgia last year, while Buford was eliminated in the third round. It's the first time the two teams have faced each other since 2019 and it's set to be a game with loads of talent on display. Milton's roster consists of standouts like Ghea, Florida State commit CJ Wiley, Georgia commit Ethan Barbour, and Clemson commit Brayden Jacobs, who transferred from Buford this summer. Buford features USC commit Jadon Perlotte and some big names in the 2026 class, like running back Tyriq Green, safety Nassir McCoy and defensive line Bryce Perry-Wright.

McIntosh (0-0) @ Fayette County (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST Location: Tiger Stadium — Fayetteville, Ga. These two teams will start their seasons against each other for the third consecutive year Friday. McIntosh has won the previous three matchups, as Auburn tight end commit Hollis Davidson headlines the Chiefs' squad. Davidson had three catches for 37 yards receiving in the matchup last year, finishing the season with 30 receptions, 436 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He'll look for a strong start to his senior campaign Friday.

Westlake (0-0) @ Langston Hughes (0-0) Date: Friday, Aug. 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga. Auburn offensive line commit Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes will take the field against Westlake to kick off their season. Several 2026 Auburn targets — tight end Xavier Tiller and running back Carsyn Baker — also make up the offense. Meanwhile, Westlake has a talented wide receiver that Auburn still keeps in touch with, Tennessee commit Travis Smith Jr.