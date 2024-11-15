Auburn commits in action: Round two

We're getting deeper into some playoff runs, while others are just getting underway for some Auburn commits. Round two kicks off tonight in Alabama, while the playoffs begin in the states of Georgia and Florida. Several rematches take place this week, while one game features two Auburn commits going head-to-head. Here's where to find all Auburn commits in action this week.

Shamar Arnoux will take the field for the first time as an Auburn commit. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Dacula (4-6) @ Carrollton (10-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Grisham Stadium — Carrollton, Ga. One day after flipping his commitment from USC to Auburn, Shamar Arnoux will take the field for Carrollton in the Trojan's first playoff game. They'll have a home contest against Dacula, whose four wins this season have come against teams with a combined record of 6-34. This one favors Carrollton heavily.

George County (6-5) @ West Jones (8-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: West Jones Football Stadium — Laurel, Miss. Deuce Knight looks to turn things around after posting his worst performance of the season last week in the regular season finale. If there's ever a time to be on, it's for the playoffs. George County travels to West Jones for its first-round game in the 6A Mississippi state playoffs.

Elba (9-2) @ Linden (8-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Linden Athletic Field — Linden, Ala. Coming off his historic mark last week where he reached 10,000 career yards rushing, Alvin Henderson leads Elba on the road in the second round of the Alabama 1A state playoffs. This is the second meeting between the two schools, with Linden winning the first matchup 28-0.

Woodstock (7-3) @ Milton (10-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Eagle Stadium — Milton, Ga. Milton wrapped up its regular season with an undefeated record and as region champs. None of that matters now, as the Eagles open up their playoff run with a home game against Woodstock, on the quest to win a second straight state tile. Ryan Ghea will suit up for Milton, which is favored to win this one.

Benedictine (5-4) @ Southwest Dekalb (7-3) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: North Dekalb Stadium — Chamblee, Ga. This first-round matchup in the Georgia 4A playoffs features two Auburn commits. Wide receiver Samuel Turner will line up for Southwest Dekalb while offensive lineman Jacobe Ward lines up for Benedictine. Southwest Dekalb is riding a four-game win streak into this one, while Benedictine has not won back-to-back games since early October.

Southside (9-2) @ Montgomery Academy (10-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: McLemore Field — Montgomery, Ala. This game also features two Auburn commits, but both are on the same sideline in this contest. Brothers Derick Smith and new commit Erick Smith hit the road for Southside, which travels to the state's capitol for a contest against Montgomery Academy. Southside has faced Montgomery Academy six times previously, with an all-time record of 0-6 against the Eagles.

Dunwoody (4-6) @ Langston Hughes (9-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga. One-loss Langston Hughes opens up the postseason with a home game against Dunwoody, as Tavaris Dice hopes to help lead his team deep into the playoffs. Dunwoody's four wins this season have not come against any quality opponents, the combined record of those four teams is 10-32, so expect Langston Hughes to win convincingly and move on to the second round.

Brown (5-5) @ Weddington (9-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 6 p.m. CST Location: WHS Stadium — Matthews, N.C. It's a tough draw for Tai Buster and Brown in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs. The Wonders will travel to unbeaten Weddington, whose defense has posted three shutouts this season and given up an average of eight points per game.

Cass (6-4) @ Blessed Trinity (8-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Titans Stadium — Roswell, Ga. Kail Ellis and Cass travel to face Blessed Trinity in the first round of the 4A Georgia state playoffs. Cass is the underdog in this one, facing a team whose only loss this year was to Ryan Ghea and Milton in mid-September.

Opelika (9-2) @ Hoover (9-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Hoover Met — Hoover, Ala. Opelika handled business last week against Florence in round one, but will hit the road for a game against Hoover in round two. Hoover won its region this year, with its only two losses of the season being to Spain Park and Parker. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Opelika and Hoover, with all three previous meetings going in favor of the Bucs. Malik Autry looks to change that for Opelika this week.

Parker (10-1) @ Mountain Brook (8-3) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Mountain Brook, Ala. The second round of the 6A playoffs bring on a rematch for Jourdin Crawford and Parker. For the second time this season, the Thundering Herd will head to Mountain Brook. Parker won the first meeting 30-16 Aug. 30, in a game where Crawford tallied six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. The winner of this one gets either Muscle Shoals or Clay Chalkville in the third round.

McAdory (7-3) @ Saraland (10-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Saraland, Ala. These two schools played last year in the first round of the playoffs and see each other again Friday, only this time it's in the second round. It was all Saraland last season, as the Spartans won 54-15. Antonio Coleman had four tackles and one tackle for loss in last year's game for Saraland. He'll look to lead his team to the third round, where the winner will face either Russell County or Spain Park.

Thompson (8-3) @ Auburn (10-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Duck Samford Stadium — Auburn, Ala. This might be the best matchup in the state this week, as three Auburn commits will take on Auburn High. These two schools met in Jordan Hare Stadium for the state championship game in 2020, as Thompson completed an unlikely comeback to win its second straight state title. This time, Auburn is the team to beat, as the Tigers are 10-0 and led by running back Omar Mabson on offense. Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans and John McGuire will all be suiting up for Thompson, in what's one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

Providence Christian (9-2) @ Highland Home (11-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Clay Stadium — Highland Home, Ala. Highland Home dominated St. Luke's 51-0 and recorded its sixth shutout victory of the season in its round one game of the 2A playoffs. Jakaleb Faulk and the Flying Squadron will host Providence Christian in round two, whose only losses were to 3A school Houston Academy and unbeaten Cottonwood.

Viera (4-6) @ Osceola (8-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Osceola HS Stadium — Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola traveled to Viera earlier this season, but in the first round of the FHSAA 6A playoffs, it's Vera's turn to be the visiting team. The Kowboys won the first meeting 49-9 on an eventual Tuesday night, as Hurricane Helene forced the game to be postponed for four days. Elijah Melendez had eight tackles and one tackle for loss in the earlier meeting, as he looks to once again help his team to a strong defensive outing.

Franklin (6-5) @ Ravenwood (11-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Ravenwood Football Stadium — Brentwood, Tenn. It's another familiar foe for Donovan Starr and Ravenwood this week. Following a first round game against Cane Ridge, which was a rematch of the Raptor's second game of the regular season, Ravenwood hosts another repeat opponent in the second round. This time it's Franklin, which Ravenwood and Donovan Starr defeated 28-7 last month. Starr had a receiving touchdown, nine tackles and half a sack in the first meeting.

Baker (9-2) @ Enterprise (7-4) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Wildcat Stadium — Enterprise, Ala. Following a round one road victory over Austin, Eric Winters and Enterprise return to Wildcat Stadium for a home game against Baker in round two. These two schools met in 2022 in the first round of the playoffs, which was a 35-26 win for Enterprise. The winner of this one takes on either Auburn or Thompson in the Class 7A semifinals.

Mt. Zion Prep Academy (3-9) @ St. Frances (7-3) Date: Friday, Nov. 15 Time: 6 p.m.CST Location: The Stadium at The House — Baltimore, Md. The St. Frances trio — Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas and Wayne Henry — are riding a five-game win streak into a contest against Mt. Zion Prep Academy. St. Frances is riding high after a 30-3 stomping of the IMG Academy, which demolished Mt. Zion 57-0 earlier this year. The math favors St. Frances heavily in this one.