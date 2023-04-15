In for him came John Armstrong, who worked his way out of the jam and pitched two scoreless innings.

Auburn starter Drew Nelson started out with a 1-2-3 inning but fell apart in the second allowing three runs, walking three batters and giving up two hits. Nelson exited without recording an out in the second.

Tuscaloosa | Auburn had the go-ahead man at the plate twice in the ninth inning but couldn't convert and fell to Alabama 4-2.

Alabama tacked on another run in the fourth after Tommy Sheehan came in and hit two batters and walked another. Parker Carlson came in and walked home the run before forcing an inning-ending double play. Carlson pitched 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Tigers' offense struggled for most of the day as they were hitless until a Kason Howell single in the sixth inning.

Auburn's first run came in the seven-inning off a Bobby Pierce solo home run.

The Tigers added their second run in the final frame off a Cole Foster RBI single.

Zach Crotchfelt entered in the sixth inning and pitched three scoreless innings which included getting out of a bases-loaded one-out jam.

Down 4-2, Auburn had runners at first and second with no outs, but Pierce struck out and Ike Irish grounded into a game-ending double play.

The two teams meet in the rubber match on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.