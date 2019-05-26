Auburn has released statements from three coaches regarding the loss of Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers.

Bramblett and his wife, Paula, died Saturday night following an auto accident in Auburn.

• GUS MALZAHN, AUBURN FOOTBALL HEAD COACH

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula. Rod was a true professional and was always a pleasure to work with. He loved Auburn and it showed in his work. As much as he loved Auburn, his family came first and foremost. This is a difficult time and we will continue to pray and offer our support to the Bramblett family, especially their children Shelby and Joshua.”





BRUCE PEARL, AUBURN MEN’S BASKETBALL HEAD COACH

• “It won’t be the same without Rod. Ninety minutes before the game and 20 minutes after it, we spent time talking Auburn basketball. He loved Auburn, the student-athletes and the coaches and it showed every time he called a game. As good as he was at what he did, he was a better man. He was kind, considerate and selfless among so many other great qualities. Selfishly, I’ll miss my friend and his wife Paula. I just pray for their family.”





BUTCH THOMPSON, AUBURN BASEBALL HEAD COACH

• “I was proud to call Rod and Paula friends. What I think of most...Rod was often proud to say he was from Valley, Ala. He often spoke with pride about his loving wife and amazing children. He and Andy (Burcham) took pride in knowing the best places to eat around the SEC and always had an ‘open invitation’ for the coach. I cannot imagine a man more proud to be the Voice of the Auburn Tigers. Finally, what I BELIEVE the most....Let peace reside with us today knowing that his next broadcast will be in heaven. Eternal rest Rod and Paula Bramblett and thank you for 27 years of telling the story of Auburn Baseball.”