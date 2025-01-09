Auburn checks in with DE commit

Auburn appears to have wrapped up in the transfer portal. However, the next stage of recruiting has already started. Several members of the Tigers' staff hit the road Monday, to visit some of the top high school prospects in the country and those in the backyard. While it's important to continue building relationships with recruits in hopes of gaining a commitment, Auburn made it a priority to see those already committed to the program. Defensive end commit Hezekiah Harris had three visitors Wednesday, as head coach Hugh Freeze, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams all traveled to Huntsville. "It means a lot," Harris said. "I have a great relationship with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and staff. And I’m glad they came to see me."

From left to right: Vontrell King-Williams, Hugh Freeze, Hezekiah Harris and DJ Durkin. (Photo by Mae Jemison Football)

Harris was one of several recruits to commit to Auburn during the Tigers' Big Cat Weekend event in July, and six months later, he feels just as solid in that decision. "I feel great about my commitment with Auburn," Harris said. "I’m locked in with Auburn. They’ve recruited me harder than anybody." The 6-foot-5 defensive end is rated as the No. 98 player in the country, and Auburn sees Harris as someone who could contribute right away. "The conversations are great," Harris said. "The main conversation is keeping me committed and enrolling early because they expect me to contribute early." He's also one of the top players in the state of Alabama, which Auburn seeks to control for a second consecutive class. Auburn holds commitments from two of the top six players in the state and are heavy in the mix for the top three – DE Anthony Jones, WR Cederian Morgan and QB Landon Duckworth. Harris, alongside plenty other Auburn commits, are already recruiting the top player in the state, Jones. "It’s important to lock down the state," Harris said. "I’m recruiting [Jones] hard.