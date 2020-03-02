Dylan Fairchild visited Auburn on Feb. 2, the last day before the recruiting dead period began. He then returned on Sunday, the first day after the recruiting dead period ended. Needless to say, Fairchild, an offensive tackle from West Forsyth (Ga.), has high interest in Auburn. “Auburn is checking all the boxes,” Fairchild said. “All the boxes have been checked. That’s really how I feel. Everything is being checked by Auburn.”

Fairchild spent Sunday touring the campus and facilities and meeting with the coaches. “It was an amazing visit,” Fairchild said. “Academically, we saw everything. We talked to Coach Gus (Malzahn), Coach (Jack) Bicknell and Coach (Chad) Morris.” Fairchild has developed a strong bond with Bicknell, Auburn’s new offensive line coach. “I think Coach Bick is a great guy,” Fairchild said. “He spent time in the (NFL) and knows what he’s doing. He can really take me and put me in the situation that I want to be in. He believes in me and I believe in him and the Auburn program.” Fairchild also spent time with Tate Johnson, a true freshman offensive lineman. “I like him. Me and him really got on a good level,” Fairchild said. “We talked and I asked him about Auburn. My dad always says to find someone who isn’t a starter and ask them questions. Tate is a true freshman, so he has a good idea. I asked him to tell me the truth about Auburn and he said, ‘I love it. It’s so much fun. Yeah, it’s hard and it’s tough, but it’s so worth it.’ And I believe that.”