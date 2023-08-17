"I graduate in December, so after the season I’m gone," Crawford said. "I gotta be ready for the SEC now. I can’t be slacking off, taking no days off. I gotta be ready for the SEC if I’m gonna be getting the playing time they say I’m gonna be getting."

It was his approach over the summer, as the Auburn cornerback commit spent nearly every day of the offseason in the gym trying to get better.

Crawford's final chapter at Parkview High began Wednesday night, as the Panthers traveled to Kell High for their season-opener. Parkview won 43-24, but Crawford knew it could have been better.

"I feel like overall, the team, we did okay," Crawford said. "The first half we came out very strong, pushing the ball down the field. The second half we came out very slow, not moving, our offensive line was very tired, there were a lot of people getting hurt."

The Auburn cornerback commit spoke to his team following the game, taking a leadership role and setting the standard for what's expected the remainder of the season. With the end goal a state title, Crawford knows that both himself and his team are capable of playing at a higher level.

"My personal goal was no catches for the whole year, but that went down the drain," Crawford said. "Now I’m just working on trying to better myself, better my teammates and push them to the best they can be and push myself to the best I can be."

Crawford gave up one reception in the first quarter — a miscommunication between him and the safety — but felt he made up for it as the game went on. Kell never completed another pass in his direction, and when Crawford lined up at receiver, he caught a touchdown.