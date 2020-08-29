AuburnSports - AU cancels scrimmage, hasn't practiced since Tuesday

Gus Malzahn was slotted to speak with media members Saturday afternoon but will now do so at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Auburn will not practice or scrimmage Saturday as previously scheduled, a team spokesperson alerted reporters in the a.m..

Instead of wrapping up Week 2 of fall camp with their second scrimmage, the Tigers cancelled another practice session.

With the cancellation, Auburn has not seen the practice field since Tuesday.

AuburnSports.com reported earlier in the week that the team called off Wednesday and Thursday's practices due to COVID-19 issues within the team's ranks. The team wasn't originally scheduled to practice Friday, according to a practice schedule provided to reporters at the start of the week.

Malzahn said after last week's scrimmage that Auburn had two straight weeks of no new positive tests from players or staff.

That obviously changed with results from this week, and Malzahn is expected to disclose the most recent testing numbers Sunday night.

In its message to reporters, Auburn did not specify whether Saturday's cancellation was because of continued COVID-19 problems, or if it was a team decision not to hold practice.

Aiming to join the NBA in its boycott against recent social injustices in America, a number of college football programs across the country have taken off practice in the past few days.

Bruce Pearl's Auburn basketball team did not practice Thursday in support of the NBA's stance.

The Tigers came out in droves on social media this week, sharing a Black Lives Matter graphic with the names of 71 Black Auburn football players on it. Players like linebacker Owen Pappoe and receiver Eli Stove said this week the team would be holding a team meeting to discuss ways to make their voices heard further.