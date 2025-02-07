Auburn benefits from more aggressive C-Mo

AUBURN | No. 1 Auburn could benefit from a deeper bench as it competes for an SEC championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Chris Moore just might provide exactly what the Tigers need. The fifth-year senior scored a season-high six points in 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday night’s 98-70 win over Oklahoma.
“Chris, he brings a toughness, he brings experience,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “With Chris offensively, less is more. He’s not trying to shoot he ball unless he’s open.
“But he’s going to climb on those offensive boards, he will get back defensively and he’s just the kind of guy that everybody roots for.”
Moore was 2 of 2 from the floor including a driving layup to give Auburn a 10-point halftime lead. He also made both of his free throw attempts and added three rebounds and one assist.
Moore’s coaches and teammates know he can be productive, and they know the key to getting him going.
“They tell me every day to be aggressive,” said Moore. “Hopefully soon I’ll get out of my own mind and start being aggressive -- because when I'm aggressive, that adds another element to our offensive side. When guys hype me up, it gives me a feel good and gets my confidence going.”
Seven players have played the bulk of the minutes this season in AU’s five starters along with Tahaad Pettiford and Chaney Johnson.
JP Pegues, who began the season as the starting point guard, has fallen out of the playing rotation. He’s played once in the last nine games. Jahki Howard, a talented freshman, has struggled with discipline issues on and off the court, which has limited his playing time.
Ja’Heim Hudson has seen his minutes pick up over the last seven games. He didn’t score in six minutes against the Sooners.
With nine tough conference games left in the regular season including Saturday’s clash with No. 6 Florida, establishing more depth could be key to the Tigers reaching the postseason in good shape.
“We know that Saturday is going to be another dogfight,” said Moore. “It’s going to be a physical battle on both sides of the ball. We’re going to come out here and trust our process, trust our work, trust our personnel and see what the results are going to be."
Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.