Auburn benefits from more aggressive C-Mo

AUBURN | No. 1 Auburn could benefit from a deeper bench as it competes for an SEC championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Chris Moore just might provide exactly what the Tigers need. The fifth-year senior scored a season-high six points in 16 minutes off the bench in Tuesday night’s 98-70 win over Oklahoma. “Chris, he brings a toughness, he brings experience,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “With Chris offensively, less is more. He’s not trying to shoot he ball unless he’s open.

Moore could be an important player off the bench down the stretch for Auburn. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“But he’s going to climb on those offensive boards, he will get back defensively and he’s just the kind of guy that everybody roots for.” Moore was 2 of 2 from the floor including a driving layup to give Auburn a 10-point halftime lead. He also made both of his free throw attempts and added three rebounds and one assist. Moore’s coaches and teammates know he can be productive, and they know the key to getting him going. “They tell me every day to be aggressive,” said Moore. “Hopefully soon I’ll get out of my own mind and start being aggressive -- because when I'm aggressive, that adds another element to our offensive side. When guys hype me up, it gives me a feel good and gets my confidence going.” Seven players have played the bulk of the minutes this season in AU’s five starters along with Tahaad Pettiford and Chaney Johnson.