Auburn being patient with in-state running back
AUBURN | Dothan running back Jaylin White visited Auburn last weekend, but didn’t leave with the one thing he wanted.“They said they loved me and loved my tape and hope to get me back there in the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news