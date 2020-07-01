AuburnSports - Auburn basketball offers 4-star TE Michael Trigg

Four-star tight end Michael Trigg already had an offer from Gus Malzahn to play football at Auburn. He now has one from Bruce Pearl to play basketball. Trigg, from Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Fla., received news of the double offer from Auburn Tuesday night.

“I was FaceTiming with Coach Gus (Malzahn) and Coach (Steven Pearl) was with him,” Trigg said. “(Steven Pearl) told me that I have the offer. It felt great. It felt amazing.” Trigg is ranked the No. 9 tight end in the 2021 class. He’s also a standout 2-guard in basketball. He plans to play both sports in college. “I for sure want to play both,” Trigg said.

Trigg is aware of Auburn’s recent success in basketball. Bruce Pearl has led Auburn to a 55-16 record over the past two seasons and a trip to the Final Four. “Auburn has a great basketball program,” Trigg said. “They went to the Final Four last year and had a very good team this year. I know they signed Sharife Cooper, and had Isaac Okoro last year. They’re very good.” As for football, Trigg communicates regularly with tight ends coach Larry Porter and Malzahn. “They are recruiting me hard,” Trigg said. “And I like how they are straightforward with me. They don’t play around with me. They get straight to the point.”