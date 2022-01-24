Auburn atop the AP Poll for first time in program history

"In our locker room, there's the AU logo," Pearl said. "Around that AU logo, you would think it would be Auburn basketball, or Auburn University. It's 'Make History' on the AU logo in the middle."

Bruce Pearl consistently talks about making history, and that's just what his team accomplished.

A week after tying the previous program-high of being ranked No. 2, Auburn took down Georgia and at-the-time No. 12 Kentucky to jump above Gonzaga and claim the top spot.

Auburn basketball is atop the AP poll for the first time in the history of the program.

Last week Auburn narrowly missed out on the top spot, receiving 1,482 votes to Gonzaga's 1,486. Auburn had 36 first place votes to Gonzaga's 25, but that was not enough to be No. 1.

But with the two wins, Auburn got the bump it needed.

Auburn garnered 45 first place votes this week, and ended with 1,504 total points.

"It is historic, and it does matter. And it does mean something," Pearl said after the Ole Miss game. "You know, that'll be a proud moment for Auburn, period. Our university and our athletic department. Now, I understand that it doesn't mean much right now, but it still makes a very strong statement.

"We want to have the number one business school. We want to have the number one engineering school. We want to have the number one football team and gymnastics team. It's just, we're an everything school."

Auburn is now winners of 15-straight, and 7-0 to start SEC play. Auburn is two games ahead of Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Kentucky in the race for the regular season SEC title race.

Looking ahead to this week, Auburn travels to face 8-10 Missouri on Tuesday and then hosts Oklahoma on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.